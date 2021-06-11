Flagler County’s entertainment options include powerlifting, a fiesta and more.





How lucky we are to live in this region! There is always something to do and a variety of activities. This week we have powerlifting, a celebration of the arrival of summer, distinguished art, classic film and live theater. Enjoy! United States Powerlifting Nationals Taking place at the Ocean Center from June 14-19, the National Powerlifting Championships are open to the public, but each session is limited to 100 spectators. Daily hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the Ocean Center is located at 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach. For more information visit national.usapowerlifting.com/. In the same spirit as the national powerlifting championships, the Bacon Beatdown, also at the Ocean Center, from June 18 to 20. This competition focuses on functional fitness, with more than 1,000 athletes. Spectators can also attend the Bacon Beatdown. For more information go tohebaconbeatdown.com/ City Repertory Theaters All in the Timing The City Repertory Theater in Palm Coast presents All in the Timing, a compilation of six short comedies, at 7:30 p.m. June 17-19, at the Black Box at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100. For example, one speaks of an anxious young man at dinner trying to find out if his date is a sure thing, and another features three monkeys banging furiously to see if Hamlet can be created. For more information, visit crtpalmcoast.com 33rd Annual Seaside Festival Take a trip to Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, June 17 for the 33rd edition of the Seaside Fiesta, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and celebrate the start of summer. The fiesta will feature family entertainment, shopping with Flagler Avenue merchants, arts and crafts stalls, food, games, music and more. Flagler Avenue will be closed to traffic from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 17. The Fiesta is sponsored by the Flagler Avenue Business Association. For more information visit flaglerave.com/event/seasidefiesta2021/. Art in Film Form: Murder by Death While in New Smyrna Beach, spend another day for the screening of Murder by Death, with distinguished cast such as Maggie Smith, Alec Guinness, and Peter Sellers, and a comedic script by Neil Simon. The film is a parody of the wacky comedies of the 1930s and 1940s, and instructor Paul Marino will introduce the film, raise questions, and facilitate a discussion after the viewing. The film will screen at the Hub on Canal, 132 Canal Street, at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, June 18. The $ 7 entry fee includes a glass of wine or a bottle of water. For more information call 386-957-3924 or go to thehuboncanal.org/calendar/art-in-the-form-of-film-murder-by-death-1976/. Adam Strauss: Out of Heaven The exhibition of Adam Strausss paintings begins Friday, June 18 with an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the DeLand Museum of Art, 100 N. Woodland Blvd. In the exhibition Out of Paradise, according to the Museum of Art, Strauss presents and distorts idealized scenes of the natural world with incisive social commentary and characteristic ironic humor. The exhibition will continue until September 12. For more information, visit moartdeland.org/.

