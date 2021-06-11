Connect with us

Entertainment for G7 leaders will include a feast of local food and a flypast

14 seconds ago

Sailors singing and barbecue on the beach … G7 leaders in Cornwall will be treated to a feast of local food, a reception with the Queen and a parade by the Red Arrows

  • Will be a parade by the Red Arrows and a barbecue on the beach for the leaders of the G7
  • Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales will pass the summit location
  • All delegates, including executives, will also need to take a Covid test every day

By Rebecca English and Jason Groves for the Daily Mail

Posted: | Update:

The best of the British will be deployed to entertain G7 leaders, from the Red Arrows flypast to menus filled with local Cornish goodies.

There will even be a barbecue on the beach tomorrow, during which the international dignitaries will be rocked by a group of songs of sailors.

And as a reminder that Britain still wields significant hard power, the Royal Navy’s new giant aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, will pass the summit location.

The lead role today will be taken by the Queen, 95, who will lead the royals in welcoming the G7 leaders.

The Royal Family will be in full force at a reception at the Eden Project this evening, with the Sovereign accompanied by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The menu for the event was created by Chef Emily Scott of the Watergate Bay Hotel in Newquay and will include Cornish turbot and new potatoes for the main course, as well as local cheeses.

Next, Prince Charles and Prince William alongside him will host a reception for the heads and executives of some of the world’s biggest companies to discuss how the private sector can work with governments to tackle climate change.

The Queen, in a rare joint engagement with Camilla and Kate, will also attend an event at the Eden Project to celebrate The Big Lunch, which will be part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

The three oldest royal women will meet the Big Lunch volunteers and thank them for their efforts to support their communities through the challenges of the past year.

Earlier today, Kate and U.S. First Lady Dr Jill Biden will lead a joint engagement, though details are being kept under wraps at this time.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson underlined the “special relationship” between their two nations during their first face-to-face meeting today

Tomorrow’s entertainment will include a BBQ on Carbis Bay beach that will feature the Red Arrows flypast and music from the sailors singing group Du Hag Owr.

Chef Simon Stallard of Hidden Hut restaurant in nearby Portscatho has put together a menu that will include local crab, mackerel, lobster and sirloin as well as sparkling wine from Cornwall.

Away from feasting and politics, pandemic precautions have meant all countries are sending smaller delegations than usual. All delegates, including leaders, will be required to take a Covid test every day.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited by Mr Johnson to attend the final stages of the summit, will now participate virtually due to the continuing Covid crisis in his country.

Boris’ gift to Joe, a photo of the anti-slavery pioneer

Boris Johnson presented Joe Biden with a framed photograph of an anti-slavery activist to mark their first reunion.

Former slave Frederick Douglass (left) became a leading figure in the 19th century abolitionist movement in the United States. He visited Ireland and Great Britain in the 1840s on a speaking tour.

The photograph taken by Melissa Highton, a dual American and British national, is of a mural by Ross Blair that is part of a trail around Edinburgh. Jill Biden received a first edition of The Apple Tree by Daphne du Maurier (right) in a reflection of the author’s Cornish ties.

In return, Mr Johnson received an American-made bicycle and helmet, and his wife Carrie received a leather tote bag made by the wives of US servicemen and a presidential silk scarf.

