Christchurch Mosque set film causes backlash – the Hollywood reporter





A film project about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s handling of the horrific Christchurch mosque shooting has drawn criticism in the country and accusations of “white saviorism”. Thursday, Hollywood journalist revealed that FilmNation Entertainment is bringing They are us at the Cannes Virtual Market later this month. The film, written and directed by Kiwi filmmaker Andrew Niccol, will star Rose Byrne as Ardern and will take place in March 2019, days after a deadly terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch by a white supremacist during of which 51 people were murdered. They are us is billed as an “inspirational story” that follows Ardern as she helped rally government and citizens behind her message of compassion and unity and to ban assault rifles in New Zealand. The title of the film comes from Ardern’s powerful speech describing the victims of the attack. As news of the film reached New Zealand, local media reported a growing backlash with critics uncomfortable with the Biopic’s focus on Ardern on the still grieving Christchurch Muslims after the attack. On social media, the hashtag # TheyAreUsShutdown began to catch on in New Zealand as survivors, Muslims, writers and activists responded to the project. Say no to them using your locations

Say no to equipment rental

Say no to talent

Say no to the crew

Say no to interviewing them or promoting on your media platforms Say no to the movie They are us#GiveNothingToRacism# TheyAreUsShutdown – Kera ORegan | paused (@keraoregan) June 11, 2021 stuff reported that the Muslim community in Christchurch felt “blinded” by the biopic and was not consulted. Aya Al-Umari, whose brother, HusseinIn addition to this, you need to know more about it., died in the attack, said she heard about the film via social media. “Without knowing the context of the film, I’m not sure I can put a positive spin on it. It looks like it just capitalizes on what has happened here and I don’t think it will be well received in New Zealand, ”she said. Stuff NZ. In a statement to New Zealand HeraldChristchurch Muslim Association spokesperson Abdigani Ali said: “While our Prime Minister’s recognition for his response to the attacks is well deserved, we question the timing and relevance of a film at the moment ? “ On Twitter, Mohamed Hassan, award-winning New Zealand journalist and poet and host of The guest house a podcast that explores how Muslims made sense of the Christchurch mosque attacks, tweeted that filmmakers were not allowed to “turn this into a tale of the White Savior.” In a longer and much discussed opinion piece for the New Zealand Herald, Hassan writes: “Worse yet, the film chose not to focus on the tragedy and the victims, but rather on the Prime Minister and the rest of the country and their response. He added: “It’s sold as a welfare story, a representation of heroism in the face of terror. In its essence, it’s a story about an act of white supremacy centered around white voices, white feelings, and white heroism. The irony is nauseating. The lack of self-awareness runs deep. Ardern has already distanced himself from the project, telling stuff that “neither she nor the government were involved in the production.” THR has contacted FilmNation for comment.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos