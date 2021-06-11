WWE NXT UK results: new champion crowned in epic main event and WALTER makes statement

The landscape for NXT UK changed on Thursday night.

Kay Lee Ray, who had held the British Women’s Championship for 649 days, was ultimately dethroned on the British WWE brand.

She took on Meiko Satomura in an epic main event that will no doubt be in the conversation for Game of the Year.

This week also saw the return of WALTER to make a statement and an intense match between Jordan Devlin and Saxon Huxley. So let’s get into it. Check out the results from NXT UK below.

WALTER pledged to remain NXT UK champion

Over two years after the start of his reign, NXT UK Champion WALTER stepped into the ring to deliver a few harsh words to the WWE Universe as well as potential challengers.

WALTER, who turned Rampage Brown, A-Kid and Ilja Dragunov around, reminded everyone he has defended his title on two different continents in recent weeks and said the NXT UK Championship is now ‘the one of the most prestigious awards. in professional wrestling.

WWE’s longest-serving modern-era defending champion concluded his speech by promising to “continue to restore the honor of this great sport” and to remain the NXT UK Champion forever.





Jordan Devlin beat. Saxon Huxley

Jordan Devlin has apparently taken a while to recover since losing his NXT Cruiserweight Championship to Santos Escobar in an unforgettable ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, but he has shown little sign of rust in his return fight against Saxon Huxley.

The Irish Ace found themselves on the defensive when the frenzied Huxley unleashed a first round of wild strikes, but the longest-serving NXT Cruiserweight champion of all time turned the fight in his favor with a header to the back of the neck. and won the victory. after retreating his enemy with the Devlin side.





Symbiosis def. Dan Moloney & Andy Sauvage

With NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly delivering some entertaining anecdotes from the comment desk, Symbiosis clinched a decisive victory over Dan Moloney and Andy Wild.

Primate and Tyson T-Bone swept away a few brief exchanges from Moloney and Wild, and they won the 1-2-3 when T-Bone dropped Wild with a powerlam to hit Primate for a diving header from the top rope. .





Meiko Satomura beat. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray

Kay Lee Ray is no longer the “Forever Champion”.

After holding the title for 649 days, Ray was finally beaten by a brave effort from worldwide legend Meiko Satomura, who secured redemption after a close loss to The Scary Queen of Scots in March.

With a great fight feel permeating the arena from the first note of Satomura-themed music to the final three-count, the champion and challenger predictably led another instant classic, highlighted by a series of match opener kicks from Satomura, a savage fight around the ring area, an exchange of submissive holds at the edge of your seat and the contestants wildly swapping forearms to the face.





Ray seemed to be heading for victory with a trio of super-kicks to the jaw, but Satomura continued to stand up, even after Ray connected with perfect top-rope feel.

A seemingly frustrated Ray attempted to leave with her championship, only to be cut off by Satomura, who dodged when Ray tried to hit her with the title and let her go with a firefighter takedown on the ring floor.

Back in the square circle, Satomura fought back out of an excruciatingly submissive grip, nailed Ray with a kick to the head and landed Scorpio Rising for the historic pinfall!

With tears in his eyes, Satomura celebrated his incredible Championship victory in a sea of ​​colorful streamers at the end of NXT UK.





