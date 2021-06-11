Entertainment
WWE NXT UK results: new champion crowned in epic main event and WALTER makes statement
The landscape for NXT UK changed on Thursday night.
Kay Lee Ray, who had held the British Women’s Championship for 649 days, was ultimately dethroned on the British WWE brand.
She took on Meiko Satomura in an epic main event that will no doubt be in the conversation for Game of the Year.
This week also saw the return of WALTER to make a statement and an intense match between Jordan Devlin and Saxon Huxley. So let’s get into it. Check out the results from NXT UK below.
WALTER pledged to remain NXT UK champion
Over two years after the start of his reign, NXT UK Champion WALTER stepped into the ring to deliver a few harsh words to the WWE Universe as well as potential challengers.
WALTER, who turned Rampage Brown, A-Kid and Ilja Dragunov around, reminded everyone he has defended his title on two different continents in recent weeks and said the NXT UK Championship is now ‘the one of the most prestigious awards. in professional wrestling.
WWE’s longest-serving modern-era defending champion concluded his speech by promising to “continue to restore the honor of this great sport” and to remain the NXT UK Champion forever.
Jordan Devlin beat. Saxon Huxley
Jordan Devlin has apparently taken a while to recover since losing his NXT Cruiserweight Championship to Santos Escobar in an unforgettable ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, but he has shown little sign of rust in his return fight against Saxon Huxley.
The Irish Ace found themselves on the defensive when the frenzied Huxley unleashed a first round of wild strikes, but the longest-serving NXT Cruiserweight champion of all time turned the fight in his favor with a header to the back of the neck. and won the victory. after retreating his enemy with the Devlin side.
Symbiosis def. Dan Moloney & Andy Sauvage
With NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly delivering some entertaining anecdotes from the comment desk, Symbiosis clinched a decisive victory over Dan Moloney and Andy Wild.
Primate and Tyson T-Bone swept away a few brief exchanges from Moloney and Wild, and they won the 1-2-3 when T-Bone dropped Wild with a powerlam to hit Primate for a diving header from the top rope. .
Meiko Satomura beat. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray
Kay Lee Ray is no longer the “Forever Champion”.
After holding the title for 649 days, Ray was finally beaten by a brave effort from worldwide legend Meiko Satomura, who secured redemption after a close loss to The Scary Queen of Scots in March.
With a great fight feel permeating the arena from the first note of Satomura-themed music to the final three-count, the champion and challenger predictably led another instant classic, highlighted by a series of match opener kicks from Satomura, a savage fight around the ring area, an exchange of submissive holds at the edge of your seat and the contestants wildly swapping forearms to the face.
Ray seemed to be heading for victory with a trio of super-kicks to the jaw, but Satomura continued to stand up, even after Ray connected with perfect top-rope feel.
A seemingly frustrated Ray attempted to leave with her championship, only to be cut off by Satomura, who dodged when Ray tried to hit her with the title and let her go with a firefighter takedown on the ring floor.
Back in the square circle, Satomura fought back out of an excruciatingly submissive grip, nailed Ray with a kick to the head and landed Scorpio Rising for the historic pinfall!
With tears in his eyes, Satomura celebrated his incredible Championship victory in a sea of colorful streamers at the end of NXT UK.
WWE continues this week with Friday Night SmackDown, broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]