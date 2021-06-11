The Father’s Review: A Journey Into the Eye of the Storm of Dementia





Review at a glance I To confess, I deliberately deviated from the 2012 play that The Father is based on. The play (co-written and directed by Florian Zeller, who is making his film debut here) deals with dementia and mental decay is not a subject I associate with strong feelings. I was wrong. Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) lives in a Faithless Mansion in Maida Vale. His violent and scheming daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman; insanely good), is married to Duke of Cornwall Paul (Rufus Sewell). Strangers are constantly invading Anthony’s house and his new caregiver (Imogen Poots) is a jerk. At least that’s how Anthony sees it. Keep an eye out for hallway shades and kitchen tiles (they are constantly changing). That, plus the disturbing music, not to mention the camera work (lots of weird follow-up shots) make Anthonys’ mansion as creepy as anything in The Shining. By the way, he’s terrifying himself. Tons of Hollywood movies have told us what it’s like to have dementia or to love someone who has. The Father is doing something different. He puts us in the eye of the storm and, on top of all that, finds a way to make the chaos fun. Anthony tells a doctor, My daughter tends to repeat herself. It’s a question of age. READ MORE The Father is inherently democratic. As in the Iranian classic, A Separation, were encouraged to have sympathy for a caring woman who doesn’t want to be a caregiver, and for the low-wage worker, also a woman, (Olivia Williams; perfect), who will therefore have to choose the slack. It is clearly a personal project. In the play, the protagonist is called André. Zeller changed him to Anthony, in honor of Hopkins. And it’s surely no coincidence that Zellers’ own son, Roman, is a member of the cast. Roman is a young boy who happily hits a plastic bag. His carefree presence sends a sad, albeit subliminal message. Anne is in charge of Anthony. One day Roman may be overwhelmed by Zeller. How do you deal with sick people who will never get better and often don’t know they are not doing well? The Father is full of abysmal questions and, with its final scene, will probably make you cry harder than any other movie this year. While most of the cast and crew are British, Zeller is French, wrote the screenplay with British writer Christopher Hampton (who translated most of his plays) and the editor, Yorgos Lamprinos, is Greek. This international team playfully serves humor, threat and tragedy. It’s a winning combination, a blissful proof of what Europeans, when they stand together, can accomplish. 97mins certified 12A. In cinemas

