“Can Bollywood survive Modi?” “Aatish Taseer predicts” heartbreaking “confrontation

Text size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: Narendra Modi’s government and ruling BJP use “powerful tools to restrict creative freedom in Bollywood, especially the influence of Muslims, who have an outsized presence in the industry,” wrote the Indian-American author Aatish Taseer in Atlantic, drawing a parallel with “the old Hollywood blacklist”.

Using personal references, the author known for his anti-establishment opinion wrote that Prime Minister Modi and his party do not view India as a composite culture, to which Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians have viewed all contributed, but rather as a predominantly Hindu entity. whose destiny is to bring about a Hindu cultural renaissance.

“There is a heart-wrenching fatality to the Bollywood and Modis BJP showdown,” Taseer wrote.

He referred to the Prime Minister’s meeting with several big Bollywood celebrities, followed by the famous selfie as an episode of appeasement or perhaps opportunism on the part of elements of the industry, and said the absence of a Muslim director or actor indicated that Modi wanted a new Bollywood, one that was Muslim rule.

Muslims have always had a disproportionate influence in Bollywood. Actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have dominated the Indian film landscape for the past 30 years during Modis ‘first term, which began in 2014, BJP’s’ IT Cell’a network of Online and hate influencers – Mongers have committed some of their most serious social media attacks against Muslims in Bollywood, Taseer pointed out.

Taseer is the son of senior Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and former governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province Salmaan Taseer. He has written several books, including Stranger to History: A Son’s Journey through Islamic Lands, The Temple Goers, The Twice Born.

In 2019, Taseer’s Overseas Indian Citizenship (OCI) card was revoked by the Home Office for failing to meet the basic requirement and for withholding information about the Pakistani origin of his father necessary for his renewal.

In his opinion piece in The Atlantic, Taseer said that the measures pushed by the Modi government against Bollywood include indiscriminate tax investigations, trumped-up charges against actors and directors, intimidation and harassment in response to some movies and TV shows, and the spooky rap of law enforcement on the doorstep.

He clarified the incident when Amir Khan’s wife and director Kiran Rao was trolled on her. remarks of intolerance and also the trolling of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for naming their child after a Muslim ruler.

He also mentioned how Karan Johar, who is the Hindu half of a historic collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, was criticized during the nepotism debate after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs last year, and is frantically trying to remake itself in the image of Modis India.

In March of this year, the homes of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapse Pannus were raided by the Income Tax Department, both are fierce critics of the government, in Taseers’ words.

Read also : Aatish Taseer becomes US citizen, months after Modi’s government revoked his OCI card

The silence of Bollywood

Fearing the worst to come, Bollywood has remained mostly silent in the face of governments’ “catastrophic response” to the coronavirus pandemic, Taseer added.

He referred to a conversation with a woman closely involved in the industry, who said everyone is trying to “keep a low profile” because this is a vindictive government.

Taseer also spoke of the controversies over Tandav (Amazon Prime Video series) and film Padmaavat, who were accused of hurting the religious feelings of part of the public.

Quoting a “senior executive at a large streaming service,” Taseer wrote that the problem with Tandav was that the director is Muslim and the actor is Muslim.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav, has Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year gave the BJP government yet another opportunity, wrote Taseer, adding: “With an election looming in Bihar Rajput’s home state, the BJP has put its suicide on hold. for a murder at the hands of a nepotist and drugged elite. He said this campaign was led by actor Kangana Ranaut.

It is unclear whether Bollywood will emerge with its character intact, he wrote.

Taseer also mentioned that he dated a Bollywood director, which gave him insight into the Indian film industry and even a chance to go to a private dinner with actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

“Bollywood’s only chance of survival, given the weakness of Indian institutions, lies in its ability to stick together and muster its star power,” he concluded.

Read also : Stop Targeting Aatish Taseer, Says Committee to Protect Journalists in Modi Government

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram