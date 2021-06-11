SCOOP: Manoj Bajpayees’ compensation for season 3 of The Family Man will be around. Rs. 20-22 crores: Bollywood News





Manoj Bajpayee is considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema and has a proven track record with films like Satya (1998), School (1999), Kaun (1999), Aks (2001), 1971 (2007), Rajneeti (2010), Wasseypur Gangs series (2012), Special 26 (2001e), Aligarh (2016) etc. However, his career has grown tremendously with the web series, The family man. The first season, released in September 2019, was a runaway success, with Manoj garnering numerous accolades for his formidable portrayal of secret agent Srikant Tiwari. The family man season 2 dropped out last week, June 4th and luckily it turned out to be just as exciting as the season before. Even Manoj has proven his worth again. The second season ended with a hint that Season 3 is also in sight. And motivated by the super-success of both parties, Manoj Bajpayee would have decided to increase his fees. Bollywood Hungama previously reported that the actor was offered somewhere around Rs. 8-10 crores for the second season. A source reveals, From what we have heard, for The family man season 3, Manoj Bajpayee charged Rs. 2.25 to Rs. 2.50 crore per episode. The actor feels he deserves it a lot since it has become one of the most watched shows of all time. Moreover, he is the main actor and the audience was delighted with his performance. Therefore, he requested a salary increase. Discussions continued. An industry insider recounts: Assuming there are 9 episodes in The family man season 3, just like the previous 2 parts, this means that Manoj Bajpayee asked for around Rs. 20.25 crore or Rs. 22.50 crore in total. That’s more than double what he was paid for in season 2. It’s a huge step forward but also well deserved. Manoj Bajpayee is currently the Aamir Khan of the digital space. Her presence helped the show and her flawless performance as well. It’s great if he gets that number. The web has indeed turned out to be a boon for talented actors like him. Read also:Manoj Bajpayee paid Rs. 10 crore, Samantha Akkineni around Rs. 3-4 crore for The Family Man Season 2? BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos