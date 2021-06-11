An upcoming Marvel series, She-Hulk, created by Jessica Gao, will take place at Disney +. After WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, Marvel is moving forward with She-Hulk. The studios have decided to string actress Jameela Jamil into a significant role. According to Variety, Marvel has yet to confirm the casting of Jameela Jamil.
According to the comics, lawyer Jennifer Susan Walters developed Hulk-like abilities when she received a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner. Now, it looks like this could be a great segway for the actor to return to the Marvel Universe.
Tatiana Maslany is leading the cast with Rene Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo.
Professionally, Jaamela Jamil gave a voiceover to the character Lady De-Clutter from the Rug Rats series and will be seen in She-Hulk.
