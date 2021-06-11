Join the Austin Indie Record Store Crawl this Friday! Don’t forget to bring your own bag! – Chron Events





Record Store Day is an annual event that celebrates the culture of the independent record store. Bringing together fans, artists and thousands of independent record stores around the world. It may be adjusted slightly this year due to the pandemic, but there are still plenty of ways to support your local record stores this Friday! 1. Antones record store Open at 10 a.m. for Record Store Day. Check out their website for more information. Regular hours are noon to 7 p.m. Masks required. 2828 Guadeloupe 512-322-0660

Antonesrecordshop.com 2. Great vinyl records and Henrys gifts Located in the famous Antones nightclub, Big Henrys specializes in the blues, funk and soul sounds that have defined the club for over 40 years. 305 E. 5th Street 512-814-0361

Bighenrysvinylandgifts.com 3. Breaking records Record Store Hours: 11 am-7pm No RSD titles will be online. They are in store only. Regular hours of records / cassettes / stereo equipment: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily! 211 W. North Loop Blvd. 512-538-0174

Breakawayrecordshop.com 4. End of an ear Open at 10am! They will let people in in groups of 20 to 25. For the first few hours, purchases will be reserved for the RSD versions to reduce wait times. 4304 Clawson Road 512-462-6008

Endofanear.com 5. Feels so good Specializing in vintage vinyl, bands, bootlegs, t-shirts and vintage clothing. 211 East, Alpine Road.

Fsgrecords.com 6. Fourth Rock Records Recently expanded selection of new and used vinyls – indie punk, jazz rock and more. 400 W. Highway 290 Dripping Springs, TX 512-296-2308

Fourthrockrecords.com 7. Groovers’ paradise Vintage vinyl and vintage vibe in Oasis, TX at Lake Travis. 6550 Comanche Road, Ste. 213 512-614-4578

Grooversparadiserecordshop.com 8. Waterloo files Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Absolutely no queue before 9.45 a.m. Limited quantity purchases and compulsory masks. RSD Online Shopping – 10 a.m. Friday June 14. Check the website for more information. 600, boulevard N. Lamar. 512-474-2600

waterloorecords.com 9. Record Sundance Lagoon We are back! Vinyl, posters, incense and more. ** non-RSD participant ** 241 N. LBJ Dr San Marcos, TX 78666

sundancerecordlagoon.com







