Bollywood star Lucinda Nicholas denies participating in cultural appropriation

An Adelaide model who subtly changes her appearance to “look more Indian” in order to work in Bollywood has hit back at claims of “cultural appropriation”.

Former beauty queen Lucinda Nicholas said last month that she is changing her appearance so that she can fit a wider range of roles in India’s film and modeling industries.

But Lucinda, 28, told Daily Mail Australia last week that she doesn’t take ownership of anyone’s culture, but just does what clients and managers ask.

Setting the record straight: Adelaide model who subtly changes her appearance to ‘look more Indian’ in order to work in Bollywood hits back at claims of ‘cultural appropriation’

Lucinda, who has just been appointed ambassador for Nontre.co, said she only changes her appearance if it is “requested”, reiterating that this was not a personal decision.

“Basically, there were a few shoots where I wore brown lenses. It wasn’t necessarily a frozen culture [I was portraying], it was just because they wanted a different look, so it can really happen anywhere, ”she explained.

“And in terms of the roles I played, I was in a British movie, a Bollywood movie shot in the UK and an English character, and in terms of acting or modeling roles, that’s exactly what the customer asks for, whether it means a change in hair color or eye color. ‘

Statement: Former beauty queen Lucinda Nicholas said last month she is changing her appearance so she can fit a wider range of roles in India’s film and modeling industries

‘They wanted a different look’: Lucinda, 28, told Daily Mail Australia last week that she doesn’t own anyone’s culture, but just does what clients and managers tell her

Last month, the former Miss World South Australia said The daily telegraph: ‘Sometimes I wore brown contact lenses to make myself look more Indian, I guess you could say.’

Lucinda is of Middle Eastern and European descent and has played characters of English, South Indian and Austrian descent.

‘Many foreigners succeed [in Bollywood] by truly appropriating the Indian language and culture, ”she said.

Alter: The former Miss World South Australia told the Daily Telegraph last month: “Sometimes I wore brown contact lenses to make myself look more Indian, I guess you could tell”

‘People think [India] is so different from Australia, but once you live there and become part of the culture you realize how alike we are all as human beings, regardless of our race or religion ”, she added.

Lucinda has appeared in several Bollywood films including Guest in London and even speaks Hindi and has lived in Mumbai for years.

In her interview with Daily Mail Australia last week, Lucinda opened up about her career and how she entered Bollywood via the international competition circuit.

“I met a lot of people in the industry and saw how amazing the culture is with their dancing and everything, and it opened my eyes to the culture and I loved it so much,” she declared.

She started modeling, dancing and advertising, and quickly discovered a love for acting and decided to take it “more seriously”.

How it all started: In her interview with Daily Mail Australia last week, Lucinda opened up about her career and how she entered Bollywood via the international beauty pageant circuit.

Lucinda recently returned to Adelaide after living abroad. Right before the Covid pandemic hit, she was studying at the New York Film Academy on the LA campus.

She loves that filmmaking is a “global industry” and is “open” to any opportunity that comes its way, whether in Bollywood, Hollywood or at home in Australia.

When it comes to local talent, she admires Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, who “led the way in Hollywood.”

Aspirations: She likes the cinema to be a “global industry” and to be “open” to all the opportunities that come her way, whether in Bollywood, Hollywood or at home in Australia.

Lucinda just named ambassador for luxury goods brand EarthwiseNontre.co, which manufactures household cleaning products and body products, including hand cream.

Lucinda said their line was “amazing” and that she loved the milk and the body scrub.

As for her own beauty secrets, the brunette said she always takes off her makeup at night, ate healthy and drank three to four liters of water a day.

“I try to stick to a raw diet, lots of fruits and vegetables,” Lucinda added.

“Once I stick to that, it reflects in my skin. As soon as I eat badly, I can tell right away.