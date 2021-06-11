Love, Victor Season-Two Premiere Recap, Episode One

Love, Victor Perfect summer bubble Season 2

Mom, dad, I’m gay.

When Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) decided to hang out with his parents on the night of his first Spring Fling at Creekwood High School, he let out a huge sigh of relief that could be felt as much as it could be heard. But as Victor realizes during his junior year, the journey out and the perpetual fear of being exposed doesn’t exactly end when you say the two life-changing words you can never take back.

Although the second season of Love, Victor picks up immediately where the first left off, there isn’t much to say in the aftermath of Victor’s long-awaited announcement. While his younger sister Pilars (Isabella Ferreira) has a first instinct to hug him and tell him that she loves him, Victor’s blinded (and newly separated) parents offer little support other than a slap on the face. shoulder and a series of questions that imply that Victor one day suddenly decided to be gay. I haven’t decided. I come a m That, he said calmly before his parents decided to end it, with the promise to talk about it in the morning. (Cimino delivers a calm but heartbreaking performance in this season opener as Victor struggles to balance his burgeoning relationship with Benji (George Sear) with the need to walk on eggshells around his parents, especially his more traditional mother. .)

When the show resumes ten weeks later, not much has changed. In his late-summer update to Simon (Nick Robinson, reprising his role from the first season and the breakthrough 2018 film Love, Simon), Victor says that despite the best summer of my life, things slowly got worse with his parents. On the one hand, Victor’s religious mother Isabel (Ana Ortiz) knows he is dating Benji, but she always groups him together with the rest of Victor’s friends. On the other hand, Victor’s overzealous father, Armando (James Martinez) who has just bought a new home and seems really keen to sell the limited amount of light his new living room receives during the day can’t help but channel his discomfort into terrible nicknames for Benji. (I mean, I couldn’t have been the only one who cringed when he said Benji-meister, Benjamin Button and Ben Benito all in a row and when he called his new place Papi Palace later in the ‘episode.)

But, Victor assures us, summer is not a complete failure. Between making fruit smoothies and mocha lattes at the Brasstown Coffee Company, Victor and Benji who are in the episodes title’s perfect summer bubble can’t seem to keep their hands to themselves, resorting to makeup sessions not. so secretive in the back room that are frequently interrupted by their friends (and couple mates) Felix (Anthony Turpel) and Lake (Bebe Wood). After Victor, Benji and Felix complete one of their final summer shifts in Brasstown, they sit down with Lake at the cafe and plan to head to Lake Lanier on Saturday to build a bonfire. There’s only one complication: Mia (Rachel Hilson), Lakes best friend and Victors’ ex-girlfriend, who spent the summer off the grid at a summer camp in Brevard, Carolina. North.

With Mia returning on Sunday, Lake warns that it’s hos before homos who is just one of the memorable one-liners Wood delivers at the premiere and that she’ll have to side with her best friend when school will resume. Since his mother plans to do pollo guisado on Saturday, Victor suggests that Benji, Felix and Lake come to dinner before the bonfire, which would be a disarming way for Benji to set foot in the Salazar house for the first time since they started dating. How am I supposed to go out all over Creekwood on Monday if I can’t get my boyfriend over for dinner? said Victor with a doe-eyed look and a loving dove.

What Victor doesn’t anticipate, however, is how uncomfortable his mother is when she sees him with Benji acting like a couple. After seeing Victor and Benji kissing on the sidewalk through the kitchen window, an agitated Isabel decides to throw the whole jar of pollo guisado in the trash, tells Victor and his friends that she burned the chicken, and suggests they go out and get some pizza on her. Victor retorts that they should order a pizza to be delivered instead, which only exacerbates everyone’s unease. While waiting for the pizza, Victor, Pilar and Felix all try to sing Benji’s praises by insisting that Benji and Isabel share a common love for music and Billie Holiday, but Isabel reaches her breaking point when Benji calls Victor my boyfriend. Victor, if I don’t feel good, I don’t feel good. Djama, Okay? she said before walking away from the conversation. It’s at this point that teens make a good decision to leave for the bonfire and not too early.

Mia, meanwhile, returned home from camp a day earlier and finds her father, Harold (Mekhi Phifer), and pregnant fiancee, Veronica (Sophia Bush), knee-deep preparing baby. When she picks up dinner at a local Chinese restaurant, she bumps into Andrew (Mason Gooding), who sent her a mysterious care package while she was at camp. Mia apologizes for never answering and explains that she has spent the summer in vain trying to figure out where she is in the world. But just when you expect Andrew to say he looks good on him, he reveals that he’s been dating a girl named Lucy (Ava Capri) for a few months. While Mia has insisted in the past that she doesn’t consider Andrew to be more than an old friend, she is visibly shaken and decides to head to Lake Lanier after receiving a last minute invitation from Lake. Yet when she arrives, Mia sees the two couples sitting together from a distance and realizes that as a hot seat there would also be no room for her at the bonfire, so she turns and sits around. goes without a word.

The bonfire, while elevated by Felix’s comedic timing, sets the stage for Victor and Benjis’ first private on-screen conversation and shows the writers who wrote a sweet but chaste first season for Disney + before. that the show is not moved to Hulu will not fear. tough conversations about sex this season. When Benji brings up the fact that Isabel won’t even tell Victor’s younger brother Adrian (Mateo Fernandez) that he’s gay, a disappointed Victor says he was able to forgive his mother for all she had. subjects his family to but now that he’s out she can barely look at him and he’s worried that others will look at him differently too. Monday we start school, and part of me is so excited to scream from the rooftops that you are my boyfriend, but there is another part of me that is completely terrified, said Victor before Benji reassured him. , as long as they rely on each other, they will be fine. (Sear plays Benji with such charming calm, but I can’t help but wonder how having to guide Victor on his coming out journey will affect their relationship in the long run.)

Back at the Salazar house, Armando, who drops off Adrian for the night, has a difficult conversation with Isabel about their indefinite separation which they believe was the right move to break the unfair cycle of fighting and guilt in their marriage. and about Victor being gay. When Isabel asks him if he will ever accept their son’s sexuality, Armando responds, without wasting time, of course. He’s my son, and that’s who he is. I have to We both do.

Seeing Armando and Isabel both struggle with Victor’s sexuality in different ways will leave a lot of room for gripping storylines this season, but I have to admit I was pleasantly surprised to see that Armando was slightly more accepting of Victor’s sexuality. than Isabel, because we’ve seen the story of a fanatic father all too often in these coming-out stories. In fact, Martinez once played a traditional father struggling with his daughters’ sexuality in the modern reboot of One day at a time, so it’s refreshing to see him take on a slightly different role this time around.

When Mia and Lake first reconnect at the end of the summer, Lake asks if it’s okay that she’s spending time with Victor and Benji and delivers another one-liner that almost looks too much on the nose this month. pride: queens before peens. I mean, you say the word and I will ditch these gays as a business after pride month, she said, referring to the story of the rainbow wash.

After returning from the bonfire, Felix reunites with his single mother, Dawn (Betsy Brandt), who suffers from manic depression, in a state of depression, and we find out their rent is overdue. This explains why Felix was asking Victor if he could take extra shifts in Brasstown, he needed the money to avoid being kicked out.

While he doesn’t have that much screen time in the premiere, Adrian briefly steals the show with a one-liner that explains why he doesn’t want a new pet turtle named Heather if she can’t. not move from one apartment to another. I miss you half the time already, I don’t want to miss the turtle too, he told his father. (Naturally, Armando ended up having two tanks so the turtle could live in both apartments.)

We ended up finding out what was in the care package Andrew sent Mia: an AOC bobblehead, a bag of candy, and a handwritten note that says, I miss you. I want to be with you. (Ouch. Mia has had a very difficult time the past few months.)

In the last line of the episode, Victor tells Isabel, Benjis my boyfriend, and I would like you to call him that, reminding him that this is not just a phase of his coming of age.