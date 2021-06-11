Actor Kelsey Grammer talks beer, baseball and Bob

Actor Kelsey Grammer appeared at TD Bank Ballpark in Somerset, NJ on Sunday June 6. The veteran … [+] of Cheers, Frasier and the Simpsons met fans and poured out the pair of beers he brewed at the Faith American Brewing Company in upstate New York.

Somerset Patriots



Almost 40 years after starting to portray one of history’s most iconic barflies, Kelsey Grammer was the one to throw the foam on Sunday afternoon at the TD Bank Ballpark in Somerset, NJ, where everyone knew his name and, he hoped, would soon know the pair of beers he’s spent six years developing and brewing.

What tends to happen is they walk away Hey it’s you wow that’s great can we have a pic? Grammer said in a voice that is just as instantly recognizable as one would expect to anyone who has watched television in the past four decades. And then they taste the beer and they say Oh. Oh. Its good.

Grammer laughed.

That’s what I expect from people, he said as he sat in a suite in the Double-A game between the Somerset Patriots, a Yankees affiliate, and the Reading Phillies. You get a little hook and I probably got that hook, but then they have a beer that tastes really good. And it’s a good beer.

His place as one of Sam Malones’ favorite clients on Cheers unmistakably placed Grammer an accomplished stage actor who only had a handful of TV credits before landing the role of Frasier Crane in 1984 on the path to afternoon like Sunday, when he merged two of his off-screen passions.

The Faith American Brewing Company was founded in 2015 by Grammer, who hoped to use a property in the Catskills area of ​​upstate New York to help generate some economic activity in the area.

(He) got in touch with a few brewers and got a recipe from a buddy and we did a little slip and slide and a little improvisation because yes there were a few demonstrations and a few things that I did. didn’t really like it, Grammer said. Finally, we hit this one, the beer, the Faith American Ale. And I thought it was right, just like Goldilocks.

Actor Kelsey Grammer poses for a selfie with a fan before a baseball game at TD Bank Ballpark in … [+] Somerset, NJ, Sunday June 6. Grammer served the pair of beers he developed over the past six years with the Faith American Brewing Company in upstate New York.

Somerset Patriots



Grammer started brewing beers in addition to Faith American Ale, he also brewed Calico Man IPA in 2019, although he stopped production during the pandemic. With the resumption of production, beers are distributed in New York and New Jersey and Grammer plans to start hosting events in the tap room he built on the Catskills property.

If it sucked, it would be another celebrity drink gone by the wayside, Grammer said with a smile. It’s a beer that I expect people to drink for a long, long time.

The Grammer, 66, gave a perfect first pitch to Patriots manager emeritus Sparky Lyle, who won the AL Cy Young award in 1977 with the Yankees between serving his beers and posing for selfies along the lobby him recalled his late grandfather, whose advice still ringed true Sunday.

Kelsey Grammer throws the first pitch ahead of a minor league baseball game between Somerset … [+] Patriots and Reading Phillies on Sunday June 6.

Somerset Patriots



I didn’t increase the speed, Grammer said. So I thought, well, I hope I get the clarification. Because my grandpa used to say you’re gonna need precision before you need speed.

Grammer is a baseball fan enough that the mention of Jacob deGroms’ fastball at 102 mph caused an immediate and emphatic nod.

No sir, said Grammer. I thought if I got out 35 (mph) from this I would be in great shape.

Grammer said he loves baseball so much that just playing the national anthem on an organ like it was Sunday brings tears to his eyes. He performed the anthem before the 1996 All-Star Game in Philadelphia and also sang Take Me Out To The Ballgame in the seventh inning at a Cubs game in 2011. In 2015, he visited the Baseball Hall of Fame with his family, including the tweens he hopes to become fans of soon. Grammer also spoke fondly of the gentle push it took to convince his wife Kayte, who is from England, to watch The Natural, which he said she liked.

Thirty-three years ago, Grammer saw the closest thing to real life at a natural moment when he was at Dodger Stadium for Dodgers-Athletics World Series Game 1, which a shackled Kirk Gibson completed with a superb homer exit against Dennis Eckersley.

I just went Oh (shoot), well, alright, well, see what happens, Grammer said while eating a hot dog as a glass of beer sat next to the baseball that ‘he snapped at Lyle. I talk to that girl I was with and I say you know what, what is it. (Shoot). Everyone stands up (and says) Oh my God! And so the next day, it’s Roy Hobbs.

Baseballs just that’s it. It is the American pastime.

Grammer has at least one thing in common with a handful of players he’s watched over the years, iconic and surprisingly inexpensive cameos on The Simpsons.

Or, as Grammer said of the roles he’s most recognized for: Sideshow Bob always sneaks in somewhere, because he’s sort of universal.

Also defining a character that Frasier Crane became for Grammer the announcement of a restart of Paramount + gives Grammer a chance to become the fourth actor to play a character for at least 21 seasons. He played the murderous, melodic, and at times sentimental role of Bob Sideshow for the entirety of The Simpsons’ record breaking series, which runs for 32 seasons with at least two more to come.

Of the 15 Bob Sideshow-centric episodes, nine scored higher than the shows’ seasonal rating, including each of the final three from 2015’s Treehouse of Horror, which included the Wanted: Dead, Then Alive vignette in which Bob kills. actually Bart (and brings Bart back to life after being bored without him).

The top-rated Sideshow Bob episode was the season premiere of Krusty Gets Busted, in which Bob frames Krusty on a convenience store robbery in order to reprise the Krustys show and give him the high-level treatment he think he deserves. Bart, of course, lays out Bob’s plan, setting in motion Bob’s never-ending quest for revenge.

An audience of 30.4 million people watched the episode on the night of April 29, 1990. But Grammer, who was invited to voice Sideshow Bob by the late Sam Simon, who wrote for Cheers before helping to develop Les Simpsons didn’t have to see the ratings to know the character had an immediate impact.

I had a boyfriend who was a teacher in Illinois, in Evanston when the first one came out, Grammer said. And that week, whichever group of students did it, God bless them, they painted an entire building with Sideshow Bobs head on it. And it’s written Free Sideshow Bob.

He sent me the picture and I said, well, I guess this thing took off. He has cast a very long shadow since.

But as two of Gibson’s 1988 Dodgers teammates Mike Scioscia and Steve Sax learned when they were invited to the 1992 classic Homer at the Bat, the Screen Actors Guild residue of reruns and house does not exactly add up for non-cast members.

I’m afraid the show isn’t making a profit yet, longtime Simpsons showrunner Al Jean said with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek during a Homer at the Bat Roundtable at Baseball Hall. of Fame in 2017.

I have several checks in my room right now that I brought with me and forgot to bring here, Sax said. I was going to show you. I received three checks and it was a total of one dollar and 18 cents.

Informed on Sunday of the increase in ratings provided by Sideshow Bob, Grammer smiled.

Good to know, because I’ll tell you what I told them – it’s about time you started paying me some money, Grammer said. I was getting a SAG scale through the top 10 and thought okay please come on guys this is the most successful show in history.

Grammer said he has seen all episodes of Sideshow Bob except the Treehouse of Horror episode. His favorite, unsurprisingly?

The best is honestly HMS Pinafore, he said, referring to Season 5 classic Cape Feare, which is among the Top 10 of all time compiled by critics and diehard fans.

(At this point, the other seven people in the Grammers Suite started to nod or whisper their agreement, proving that there is at least one thing that still unites Americans)

A parody of the Cape Fear films as well as other horror and thriller films, Cape Feare brings a parolee Bob closer to his goal of murdering Bart while unveiling the best and most absurd gag in the franchise: Bob coming out from under the Simpsons car the family was placed under witness protection, renamed The Thompsons and passed a boat along Terror Lake in an attempt to escape Bob and walk, one at a time, in eight rakes . The clip was played during the Sunday game.

Bob ends up climbing onto the Simpsons boat in the middle of the night, ties up the rest of the family, and prepares to murder Bart when he asks his foil if he has any final requests. Bart, seeing a sign that the boat is 15 miles from Springfield, asks Bob to sing the score for HMS Pinafore. Bob complies with the request and is about to finally kill Bart when the boat crashes to land in a brothel, where the Springfield Police Department is conveniently assembled.

Were in the recording session because I never really read ahead, I just said What are we doing today? and they said, well can you sing that? Grammer said. I said well I can, oddly enough. And it was really funny.

And when I was doing buttercup, I’m poor little buttercup (and here Grammer sang the line), I thought, OK, that’s it. This is going to be one of my most famous moments.

It was.

Jerry Beachs recommends Sideshow Bobs Last Gleaming (season 7) and The Bob Next Door (season 21) as the second and third best episodes of Sideshow Bob. In addition, his eight-year-old daughter asked him on Sunday night if he had asked Grammer to do the voice of Sideshow Bob rakes. She was disappointed to learn that he had not requested it.