Family Man 2 actor Uday Mahesh as Chellam monsieur, becoming Internet “darling” at 51

Chelam, in Tamil, roughly translates to “darling”. Filmmaker-actor Uday Mahesh had no idea he would become the Internet darling after the release of the second season of The Family Man. “This popularity is unexpected,” Uday told indianexpress.com. “My character Vishwanathan in the Tamil TV series called Office has won me some popularity. But, this performance has won me recognition nationally.

Mahesh, 51, has been active in the Tamil film industry for over 15 years. He made his directorial debut with Naalai in 2006 and directed Chakkara Viyugam in 2008. He collaborated as a screenwriter with director Shoojit Sircar. As an actor, he has made over 30 films since his on-screen debut with Moodar Koodam in 2013. Prior to The Family Man Season 2, he was already popular with fans of the Office comedy television series. But, he never imagined that a 15 minute role in a webcast would rage him on the internet across India. “I am delighted that the younger generation on the Internet finds me entertaining,” he added.

Uday’s character, Chellam, has dominated all social media talk since The Family Man 2 debuted on Amazon Prime Video. From being the subject of jokes and memes online (including many where he’s billed as the human version of Google) to becoming a slogan of various awareness campaigns, Sir Chellam has captured the imagination of the nation. From the Department of Health using his meme to encourage people to get vaccinated to the Uttar Pradesh Police Department using his referral, Chellam has moved past the character’s minor presence on the webcast.

But why is Chellam celebrated, admired and loved by all corners of the internet? What about the character who inspired an exclusive audience outside of The Family Man’s fan base? “I am as surprised as everyone. None of us expected it to become such a sensation on the internet. But something about that character clicked with the audience, ”Uday said.

“If a filmmaker could predict exactly what people would like, every movie would be a hit. But that is not possible. We can just try to do what we believe in, as sincerely as possible. The rest belongs to the people, ”he added.

In fact, Uday originally auditioned for a character called Deepan, a senior officer in the rebel army. When he didn’t hear from the showrunners, he realized he wasn’t getting the part. The role of Deepan eventually went to Azhagam Perumal. But, Uday didn’t know at the time that something more exciting was in the store for him. “A few months after my audition, I received a call from the directors. They offered me the role of Chelam. Since the first season of The Family Man was a success, I wanted to do season two. So I took on the role, ”he recalls.

Uday first met showrunners Raj and DK on the show’s sets. He was briefed on his role for about 30 minutes. “I was told that Chellam was a super conscious spy, who would be the person the hero would turn to if he had any doubts. They also gave instructions on my character’s ways and I just did. what they told me to do, ”Uday remarked.

Uday noted that Chelam was put in the script to provide comedic relief. The character makes an appearance in four scenes, so he never had to come up with the idea of ​​anyone associated with the show that this minor character would spill over and trigger a festival of memes on social media. So much so that Uday actually didn’t bother to ask why the showrunners named his character Chellam.

For the uninitiated, Chellam is generally considered a term of affection. It is not among the best choices for a name to give to someone at birth. “Prakash Raj sir made the word Chellam famous in Ghilli. He used it whenever he saw the character of Trisha in the movie. So that name naturally has some kind of appeal, ”Uday added.

Uday may not know what prompted the showrunners to name his character. But, he thinks Chellam may not be his character’s full name. It must be a short form of his real name or Chellam could be a password the overly cautious spy uses to conceal his original identity.

What’s your theory?