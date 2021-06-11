Jill Biden to meet Kate Middleton in England this week

Biden and Kate will focus on children and education at their very first meeting on Friday, a White House official told CNN. The two women will participate in a roundtable on early childhood education and visit a school in Cornwall.
Another White House official said the event would include a visit to a classroom and a walk outside to show children how they take care of rabbits. The two women will also hold a panel discussion with early childhood experts from the United States on Zoom.
Kate, along with her husband the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has played a more prominent role with the public in recent years in the UK, advocating for causes such as mental health, general child welfare, the importance of sport and visual arts. , as well as the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19. She posted a photo of herself on her social media accounts receiving her first dose on May 29.
Biden has also made several recent trips to various parts of the United States to encourage people to get vaccinated. The meeting in England between Biden and the Duchess has been in the works for a few weeks, a White House official told CNN.
The first lady accompanies President Joe Biden to his first Group of 7 summit, which is held in Cornwall, England, from Friday to Sunday. The Bidens arrived in England on Wednesday. On Thursday, the President and the First Lady met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson. Jill Biden and Carrie Johnson had a separate meeting over tea and a tour of Mount St. Michael’s off the Cornwall coast.
In a statement to CNN, the Wing notes that in addition to playing a supporting role to the president, Jill Biden’s first trip abroad as first lady includes several solo events, such as that with Kate.
“The First Lady has her own independent program during the G7,” said Michael LaRosa, press secretary for Jill Biden. “On Wednesday at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall, she spoke about the importance of supporting military families. She also hosted a panel discussion with spouses of U.S. military personnel that focus on emotional wellness and health soldiers and their families. ”
The President and the First Lady will also meet Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday.
It will be the Queen’s first major meeting with a world leader since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April, and comes after a year in which most of her in-person engagements have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jill Biden will return to the United States after meeting the Queen.
While Jill Biden has been friends for several years with Prince Harry, whom she met in 2012 as a second lady, she has not met other senior members of the royal family.
