Jill Biden to meet Kate Middleton in England this week

Biden and Kate will focus on children and education at their very first meeting on Friday, a White House official told CNN. The two women will participate in a roundtable on early childhood education and visit a school in Cornwall.

Another White House official said the event would include a visit to a classroom and a walk outside to show children how they take care of rabbits. The two women will also hold a panel discussion with early childhood experts from the United States on Zoom.

Kate, along with her husband the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has played a more prominent role with the public in recent years in the UK, advocating for causes such as mental health, general child welfare, the importance of sport and visual arts. , as well as the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19. She posted a photo of herself on her social media accounts receiving her first dose on May 29.

Biden has also made several recent trips to various parts of the United States to encourage people to get vaccinated. The meeting in England between Biden and the Duchess has been in the works for a few weeks, a White House official told CNN.