The Crown ‘struggles to find a red-haired actor to play Prince Harry’ for next series





Crown producers would be hard pressed to find a red-haired actor to play the role of Prince Harry in the upcoming series. Megahit Netflix is ​​currently gearing up for the fifth series that will represent the royal family between the 1990s and 1997. However, it has been claimed that the casting directors have encountered an obstacle as they attempt to cast a young actor to take on the role of Harry. According to The sun, producers are determined to pick the right actor for the coveted role and also have high standards when looking for the right star.





(Image: Unknown internet)







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Bosses have incredibly high standards for the actors they hire, ”an insider told the publication. So any aspiring cast member has to check off a long line of boxes already. But with the role of young Harry, they wanted another crucial box. “ The source added: It has proven to be incredibly difficult, but they are determined to pick the right actor and plan to take whatever steps are necessary to make him look like the role. A Netflix representative was approached by The Mirror to comment on the research. The Duke of Sussex character will rise from the age of six to 13 in the upcoming series – and the season will end in the year Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, tragically passed away. Filming is scheduled to begin this summer and will be in production until early next year before the release date of next season.





(Image: PA)







(Image: Des Willies / Netflix)

While the show landed Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana and Imelda Staunton to play Queen Elizabeth, it has also been previously claimed that the producers are still trying to replace Prince Andrew amid recent controversies. Prince Andrew has been making headlines about his close relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He also stepped down from royal duties amid the scandal. TV bosses have reportedly searched for an actor between the ages of 30 and 40 to play the role of Prince Andrew and reportedly advertised the spot online. However, a Netflix source has since denied the rumors and assured that there is no problem trying to pick actors for the next season. There is absolutely no struggle to play a role for Season 5 of The crown and it's okay for productions to advertise in Spotlight, a rep once said. Deadline.







