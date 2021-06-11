Actress Rose Matafeo on Making Starstruck, the Rom-Com series you’ve been waiting for

The New Zealand premise comedian-comedian New Rose Matafeos Show Starstruck, now streaming on HBO Max, is something you’ve absolutely fantasized about. What if you meet a movie star at a party, hook up and start a relationship? This is the stuff of fan-fiction threads and Deuxmoi blinds but in Starstrucks cases, not all raw and Prosecco. (Would it be interesting if it did?)

No, instead, Matafeo’s character Jessie finds the fact that Tom (Nikesh Patel) is famous for being the least attractive thing about him. It is not because he is rude, haughty or arrogant, on the contrary, in fact. Tom is funny, sweet and, yes, incredibly hot, but the circumstances of his life and Jessies make a relationship complicated. There are a lot of mixed signals, chance encounters, and fights that resemble what would actually happen if an un-famous person found themselves in a situation with an A-lister. The show, even with its glittery logline, is anchored in reality.

But that doesn’t mean it’s a drag. Starstruck is hilarious and poignant: the perfect six-part binge-watch for lovers of romantic comedies. Below, Rose Matafeo who created Starstruck and co-writes each episode discusses the origins of the series, celebrity culture in 2021, and how you don’t have to do much to create the Dreamiest Leading Man. (Which, honestly, is pretty sad. Do better, guys.)

Where did the idea for Starstruck come?

Rose Mataféo: I came up with a billion ideas for TV shows, and most of them were rejected. One unpolished, one unpolished, until one of them gets stuck. I basically put on the show after an airplane trip to New Zealand, and it was the last attempt to launch something. It was like, none of those ideas. Do you have another idea? One last idea. And that’s the one they chose. I love romantic comedies so it felt like a really natural world to write a story and build a character in it.

But there is clearly an element of celebrity. Where does this come from?

Celebrities always in the lead. I’m 29 years old. I was born in 1992; of course pop culture is my life. I’m a nerd and grew up enjoying movies, tv, and comedy. It is certainly of moderate interest to me. When I was a teenager I used to keep a chart that matched my height to all the celebrity sizes I liked. I’m obviously obsessed with Two me. This is what got me through the pandemic: literally rolling over to the side, picking up my phone and telling myself, okay, who is Nicolas braun dating now? Where was he spotted?

I feel like this account is so revealing about how we interact with celebrities today.

Celebrity operates in such a different way in the times we live in. I think accessing celebrities as normal people is much more prevalent in the world we live in, in the sense that you don’t write fan letters to celebrities anymore, you comment on Instagram posts. With this story, explore the idea of, oh, celebrities are just real people who have romantic encounters, especially with people who aren’t necessarily famous. I thought it was really interesting to explore it from that aspect, from the un-famous point of view.

Jessie is such a relatable character. She’s 28, which is such an odd age: too old for the slack of her early twenties, but not yet 30. It’s an interesting time to be sure.

There are so many passages to adulthood in life, but people mainly believe that one goes from the teenage years to the early twenties. But there’s a weird intersection between your late twenties and early thirties, I think. You don’t know what you are doing, but you are pretending. You absolutely fly by the seat of your pants and just say things and hope people think you’re old enough to think it or know what you’re talking about.

How much of this character are you?

Jessie is really me but in a different timeline, in a different universe. Jessie is written as a character like I moved to the UK in my early twenties and didn’t do comedy. I am 29 years old and I had the chance to have an amazing time in terms of the job and the things that I have done. But I’m still a fucking mess. Outside of work, I really am a mess. So it was no exaggeration to write Jessie as some sort of mess.

This show has such a fantastic premise but it is valid. How did you find this balance?

Jessie is from New Zealand, just like me. I think there is a particular grounding in someone coming from New Zealand, who isn’t necessarily so impressed or carried away by the stardom of it all. Really, the fact that Tom is a celebrity is the biggest downside for him. While perhaps in other stories there is an intoxicating element of this fame. I really don’t think someone worth talking to would be the kind of person to date someone because she was a celebrity, you know what i mean? It would be a horrible romantic comedy to watch! You’d be like, Oh, my God, who’s this sycophantic monster that likes to go to premieres?

How did you go about creating Tom? Did you choose different celebrities? Honestly, he’s one of the best male love interests I’ve seen on screen in a while.

For his personality, I honestly had to go the other way around being inspired by male celebrities. Let’s be honest, there are so few that are really interesting. You’ll watch press interviews with them, and you’re like, Oh, my God. Either you look like an asshole or you are boring. That’s why we’re obsessed with celebrities showing even the slightest glimmer of personality in press interviews or anything beyond what they’re doing. Because it was like, Oh, you’ve got something beyond what you’re into.

Tom is a pretty generous character who laughs at Jessies jokes. It’s amazing the number of male leads that will be written so as not to find the funny women. I don’t know if it’s a power dynamic, but it’s such a strange thing that it’s such a refreshing character trait. Basically, to make Tom dream, I just made him laugh at all of Jessies’ jokes. That’s it. That’s all you have to do. Just write in the script, Tom laughs, and everyone says, Oh, my God. What a hero. And also, he’s okay with menstrual sex! So many people have sent me a message about this. They are like, Oh, he takes it out on Jessie, and also he’s okay with menstrual sex !!! Everyone loves, Oh, my God, this is the hottest. “It’s the hottest thing for so many women.

The bar is so low for men.

It’s so, so low. And the women must have written this dialogue for them, you know what I mean?

So what can we expect from the second season? Clashes with the paparazzi? Does Jessie really go through the scrutiny of dating a public figure?

Obstacles are actually interpersonal things. It’s things in their personality that keep them apart, keep them from coming apart and reuniting. External obstacles are often fleeting and easy to repair. The things that are difficult come from within the characters because I don’t know if we can all relate to the idea of ​​dating a movie star. That being said, I don’t want to speak on behalf of the wonderful viewers of Starstruck. I received messages from many middle aged women as if I was there. I went there, I did this, honey.

Starstruck begins streaming on HBO Max on June 10.

