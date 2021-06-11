UIowa students’ Gatsby-inspired ledger wins Hollywood movie deal

Nineteen University of Iowa English students may not get extra credit as they continue working on their class project, but they sign up for a film option for the job.

In a specialized seminar, the students developed a novel entitled “Gilded in Ash” which caught the attention of three film producers. Last week, they signed documents to license the film rights to the book, which was inspired by a century-old American classic.

“(The class) persisted until the spring semester as a sort of ad hoc course on film, intellectual property law and what it means to be a writer in the world,” said Harry Stecopoulos, professor of UI, who taught the specialized seminar. “The Great Gatsby 2.0.”

Word of the book, which has yet to be published, has reached Hollywood producer Cary Woods, most notable for directing blockbusters like “Scream” and “Godzilla”. Woods, together with producers Mikaela Beardsley and Jamie Gordon, purchased the rights to “Gilded in Ash” for an undisclosed sum.

We have certainly never chosen an unpublished manuscript of 19 students before, ”said Gordon.

As the Press-Citizen reported in December, “Gilded in Ash” is an account of F. ScottFitzgerald’s most famous work, the 1925 novel “The Great Gatsby”. The student book was originally intended to be published digitally for free, but given the interest in Hollywood, students are considering looking for a traditional publisher.

Stecopoulos started the class after seeing that “The Great Gatsby” would enter the public domain this year, hoping to see what would happen when he gave a class of students permission to twist the story like. they wanted it.

“They changed it so much, especially when it comes to identity, to such an extent that it can’t help but be a comment on the original,” Stecopoulos said, praising his students. . “They did the job that critics and academics try to do in a more conventional academic way.”

This version still follows the richJ. Gatsby pines for Daisy. But Iowa students describe Gatsby as an African-American lesbian art dealer.

Beardsley, a documentary filmmaker married to Woods, was intrigued when one of her former teachers shared an article about the work the students at Stecopoulos were doing. She asked Stecopoulos if the rights had ever been optioned. He told her that she was the first Hollywood producer to inquire.

When Stecopoulos informed his class that the producers had taken note of their project, the book was almost in its first draft. Only the last chapter remained to be written.

“We hadn’t even started,” recalls Olivia Tonelli, one of the two students responsible for writing the chapter.

We were like “Oh, the last chapter has to be really good now,” “she joked.

After a few nights of writing, Tonelli and her partner shot the final chapter so the class could begin to make the story more consistent. Things moved quickly from there.

Stecopoulos sent the first completed draft of the book to Gordon and Beardsley, who read it over a weekend.

What we told the kids is that it’s written unevenly, but has some incredibly interesting choices that we think could absolutely be made into a movie, ”Beardsley said. “It had the rhythms of a movie and those changes to the classic text that are provocative and feel very contemporary.

From there, the students under the supervision of Stecopoulos began to take charge of different parts of the project. Tonelli has become something of a bond between producers and students.

For the rest of the semester I was the person trying to communicate ideas, schedule meetings, ”she said. I was trying to balance the schedules of Hollywood producers and 18 students.

The students were advised by the producers to adapt the scenarios. Tony Etz, an alumnus of the UI Writers Workshop, guided them through the process of signing a contract with Hollywood.

The students started their own limited liability company, aptly named Old Sport LLC..

Students KayLee Kuehl and Haley Triem (who the latter also designed the cover for the upcoming text) are working on a script adaptation project that is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

As film producers, it’s Gordon and Beardsley’s job to find interesting projects and bring them to fruition. This means making sure projects are on budget, finding actors and most of all once they have a script done, finding a director.

“You have to ask yourself this question, ‘Am I excited enough about this (project) to live with it for a few years? “Gordon said of how the couple decide what projects to take on.

“You also want to have to live with people,” Beardsley added as the two noted that working with Stecopolous and his students had been a joy.

So far, producers have only received the first dozen pages of the script. But they were in awe of what they saw.

Stecopolous has confirmed that he will be teaching the course again (next fall semester). Instead of “The Great Gatsby”, he will unleash young creatives on “The Sun Also Rises” by Ernest Hemmingway, which enters the public domain in 2022.

“It’s too much to expect this to happen every time,” Stecopolous said when asked to estimate the likelihood of the next novel being picked up as a movie.

But he expressed interest in seeing all manuscripts getting physical versions rather than just digital publications as he continued his Distinction Seminar.

I like the idea that Gen Z is taking modernist classics to demolish famous novels and rebuild them, Stecopolous said.

