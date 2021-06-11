Naezy says he “didn’t have a lot of opportunities in Bollywood after Gully Boy”





Naezy is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers in Mumbai. the Mother Gully Mein hitmaker recently released a new track titled Kasa kai and it is well received by the public. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, rapper Naezy revealed that he didn’t have a lot of opportunities in Bollywood after Ravine boy. He also spoke about his experience working for the film. Naezy opens up about not having many Bollywood opportunities after Gully Boy In his interaction with Republic World, Naezy was asked how Ravine boy changed the way rap music is viewed in Bollywood. In response to that, Naezy said, I have no idea what works in Bollywood. After Gully Boy, I didn’t have a lot of opportunities to work in Bollywood. But they learned how powerful we are and how unique and important we rappers are. Slowly they will use us. And even if they don’t, it’s not like we need them. If they do, that’s good, change the Bollywood scene well. All these women and money and drugs that they think are hip-hop is not hip-hop. True hip-hop is about feelings, truth, history, emotions, culture and respect. It’s a whole different culture. Naezy in Ravine boy The movie Gully Boy was inspired by the lives of Indian rappers Divine and Naezy. A fictional version of Naezy in Ravine boy was performed by Ranveer Singh. His song Mother Gully Mein also featured in the film. Naezy was also asked about his memorable experience working for Ravine boy. Speaking of which, Naezy said: When the Gully Boys music launched, I had a special slot to play Richardson Cruddas. I have been treated with respect by Ranveer Singh, Divine and Mumbai. I would travel with Zoya Maam. And I showed him around Mumbai-70. She found out about the area, what we do, my history and we sat down together. I relaxed with Ranveer Singh at Palesh Studio. I remember we spent the time having fun and teasing each other. It was fun working in Gully Boy. Naezy’s songs Naezy’s real name is Naved Shaikh but he is better known by his stage name. One of Naezy and Divine’s songs Mother Gully Mein is still remembered as the breakthrough for the two rappers. Naezy’s songs like Aafat, Haq Hai, Tragedy Mein Comedy among others have been huge successes. His debut album Maghreb was also well received by the public. During his interaction, Naezy was asked if he thinks India’s rap culture thrives on being more accessible rather than more creative. In response to this, Naezy shared: Yes, rap culture is more relevant than creative. He can get creative if hard work is put in place. I work hard to make it creative. People want to be relatable, but I want to be creative. Soon everyone will get creative. Image: Naezy’s Instagram Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







