Actor Karthi takes his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Karthi shared on Friday that he took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor made the announcement with a photo of himself taking the photo. Karthi joins the list of celebrities like Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Puneeth Rajkumar and Nagarjuna, among others, who took their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and shared the news on social media. It was only recently that Karthi and his brother Suriya donated 5,000 rupees each to members of their fan club. It was reported that 250 members of actor Suriyas’ fan clubs and 150 members of Karthis fan clubs received the amount via bank transfer. Known for their philanthropic efforts, the brothers, along with their father and actor Sivakumar, also contributed 1 crore rupees to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) last month. In 2020, they donated Rs 10 lakh to the CMPRF when Edappadi K Palaniswami was the chief minister. The actor who was recently seen in Sultan, shared with fans that he named their second-born Kandhan. Karthi and his wife Ranjani also have a daughter named Umayal. In October 2020, the couple announced the birth of their son. Karthis Sulthan that came out this year was directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and saw Rashmika Mandanna make her Kollywood debut. The film, an action artist received a good response from fans. The actor is currently working on Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan. The ensemble cast of the landmark drama film includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Lal and Nizhalgal Ravi, among others. The film is produced by Mani Ratnam under the Madras Talkies banner, with Allirajah Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. Apart from the epic Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi also has a movie titled Sardar on the cards.







