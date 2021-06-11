Entertainment
Kim Kardashian was alone in her marriage to Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship was so strained towards the end of their marriage that the reality TV star felt lonely.
The mom-of-four sat down with Kris Jenner in Thursday night’s “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” finale and revealed she was unhappy in her marriage because she was missing the little things she thought she was. couples should have in common.
“I want someone who we have the same shows with in common,” she told her mother while explaining how jealous she has become of Khlo Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s recurring relationship as they All three would train in quarantine. “I want someone who wants to train with me, I was like ‘Wow. It’s like the little things are what I don’t have.
“I have all the great things,” she added. “I have everything you can imagine extravagant and no one will ever do it like this. I know it and I am grateful for these experiences. But, I think I am ready for the little experiences which I think will mean a lot. . “
West, 44, became known for his lavish gifts to Kardashian throughout their seven-year marriage. He gave her several Cartier bracelets, a $ 2 million engagement ring, two personalized Herms Birkin bags, a Kenny G serenade and a Robert Kardashian hologram, among other gifts.
Kardashian also acknowledged in the episode that while she realized what she set out to do in her career, she felt like she had no one to share her success with other than her children.
“I never thought I was alone and I never thought, ‘This is just fine. I might just have my kids. My husband travels from state to state and I just took this trip with him, ”she explained. “And I was okay with that. And then after turning 40 this year, I realized, ‘No. I don’t want a husband who lives in a completely different state.
“To me, I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s when we get along best,'” she added. “But then it’s sad for me and that’s not what I want.”
Kardashian also told her mother that she was working with a therapist to improve herself.
“That’s why I’m so excited. Just like, waking up at 40 and realizing that I just want total happiness. I obviously know that complete happiness is not a complete reality, but if I can have it most of the time, that’s all I want to do. Wherever it takes me, I just want my pure happiness. So that’s what I’m working on. Find out how to get there.
Page Six exclusively reported in January that the couple quietly separated and finally filed for divorce in February.
Kardashian was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries and fell apart following the dissolution of her third marriage in a recent episode of “KUWTK”.
I feel like a fucking failure, it’s like a third fucking marriage, she said in a flashback to last week’s episode of the show. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think of it like that, I want to be happy.
While Kardashian is still single for now, the “Heartless” rapper was recently linked with Bradley Cooper’s ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.
