Liam Neeson will not appear in Obi-Wan | Entertainment





Liam Neeson “has not been approached” to appear in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. The 69-year-old actor played Jedi Master Quin-Gon Jinn in “Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace” – and although his character was killed at the end of the film, he has been the subject of speculation. return to the franchise in the upcoming Disney + series, which sees Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the main character and Hayden Christensen return as Darth Vader. However, Liam insisted that he would not be involved in the show. Asked about the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Rumors, he replied: I heard that Ewan McGregor was going to do a series. No, I do not think so. No, I have not been approached. The “Taken” star joked that even though he was approached, Disney couldn’t afford it. He joked: They don’t have enough money. But despite his denial, Jimmy refused to give up hope of seeing his guest on the show. He joked, “You are such a good actor, you could easily lie and we would have no idea.” Obi-Wan Kenobi will be set 10 years after the dramatic events of the third Star Wars film, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith from 2006, in which the Jedi Master faced his greatest defeat at the hands of his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin. Skywalker. , who had moved on to the dark side and had become the infamous Darth Vader. While Liam isn’t involved in the show, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, OShea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie are all cast. For Joel and Bonnie, the cast will see them return to their previous roles of Owen and Beru Lars, who are the adoptive parents of Anakins’ son, Luke Skywalker.

