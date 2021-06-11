Bo Burnham’s Netflix special is the best comedy show I never want to see again

I am a response guy by profession. I earned my stripes online by tearing down sports columns, hitting instant counterpoints to takes I considered conventional false wisdom, and angrily tweeting responses to Adam Schefter. What I noticed, far too late, was that my need to answer EVERYTHING was part of my character, online and offline. When I had a conversation with someone – even my family – I would only listen so that I could form a brilliant response. When my wife irritated me, I would spend hours sketching a future argument with her in my head, and then going to start this argument. When I watched a movie, I spent more time thinking about what I was going to tweet about the movie after it was finished than paying attention to the movie itself.

This is all bad, and that’s why I should really shut up about “Bo Burnham: Inside”. And yet… here I am. Make the content of my reaction like a desperate and needy loser.

“Inside” is Burnham’s latest Netflix special. You may remember Burnham from her great work in “Promising Young Woman” or her first stand-up. But “Inside” is not really a special stand-up. Shot by Burnham himself in quarantine, he dismantles this format and reworks it into a one-man show.

If this sounds unappealing, you are not alone. Myself, I never trust an actor who wields a guitar. I am a standing meat and potato consumer. I’m instantly exhausted whenever the Netflix menu says a comedy special is going to last over an hour. I’m someone who once convinced himself that “Louie” was a brilliant show when, deep down, I really thought it was a party of inconsistent and depressing bullshit… I hate all author comedy that has emerged in the wake of “Louie”. I hate musicals, and “Inside” has more songs than words. And, most importantly, I can’t spend another fucking second talking about what IT MEANS to be online as often as I am, and as often as most people are. This conversation never goes anywhere except in itself.

This was bad news for me, as “Inside” is a lot about how the internet, and the world in general, has encouraged everyone to be a response guy, especially white guys who are in need and who are bored (check and check). To that end, “Inside” is brilliantly written, convincingly performed, and extremely funny in its first half. If you would like to hear more of this praise, my services are not required. You can already find such reviews elsewhere. Many of them. Or you can join the TikTok hive, which has already unleashed a collective “I felt thatIn response to Burnham. All of these raves are justified and they give you a clear idea of ​​what Burnham’s specialty looks like.

But they are also traps. Because “Inside” is about how Burnham, or at least the character of himself he plays, has been preconditioned by the internet to believe that the outside world is a waste of time and living with yourself online – post Instagrams and reloading them to see if they’ve been properly liked by others – is the only way to live. This is a harmful act of self-delusion and Burnham goes to great lengths to convey this to you, the spectator, who is passively watching the house. So if your response to that primal scream isn’t to go out and enjoy a burger with your friends, but to come back online to eat more of your own tail, then you’ve already proven Burnham right while doing exactly that. the same he doesn’t want you to do. You’re still screwed up in a mirror room, wasting daylight.





And, unfortunately, I’m still here with you.

If I wanted to give a contrarian take on “Inside” – and I am trained as a seal for such thinking exercises – I would point out that Burnham does not live alone and simply cynically exploits the internet love story. with himself. Burnham openly wonders if anyone, anywhere, will ever be able to shut down the f — k. It’s a test no one is ready to take, and that includes Burnham himself. But if Burnham is operating here out of cynicism, he certainly does a fantastic job. If the man is dishonest, he certainly does a good job of hiding it and sprinkling some of his early issues with shiny, flashing throwaway gags and you’ll miss him.

HOWEVER, I will tell you that “Inside” eventually wore me out. The second half really falls into the Arty zone where I was admiring everything Burnham was saying while also hoping the special would end so I could just go have a snack. Maybe hanging out with my dog. My favorite part of this second half has been a painfully brief moment where Burnham tells normal pirate card jokes. These jokes were deliberately harmless, and yet I clung to them as if it were a lifeboat. As with so many special promotions, I ended up wanting a regular stand-up instead of what I was watching.

Because the regular stand-up can be just as deep without any ornamentation. Dave Chappelle arguably shot his best moment as a stand-up during the pandemic with “8:46. And famously clean comedian Brian Regan ultimately made himself vulnerable in his outdoor special filmed at Red Rocks, where he openly joked – and hilariously – about having TOC. That’s the beauty of stand-up. Most of the time, all you need is a microphone. Best of all, it minimizes all meta.

But Burnham couldn’t play live, due to both the pandemic and his own anxiety, so he tried something more ambitious instead and took the meta to inhuman levels. That’s the point of “Inside”, but ultimately why I never want to see him again. This is a painstakingly crafted treatise on what it is like to live in your own mind at a time when millions of outside voices bombard that mind endlessly. So I can forgive many of his sins, including:

-The back half relatively no kidding

-The music

-The fact that everything is shot like a solemn iPhone advertisement

-The apartment deliberately neglected

-The flagrant abuse of the camera entering then exiting slowly.

But I can’t say I enjoyed the 87 minutes of this project, and I suspect it was on purpose. Burnham is charming and willfully vulnerable in his attempt to direct the comedy “Kid A”. But his fatigue in “Inside” ends up being contagious. You do not leave this special walk in the air. You SPRINT the f — k away from him at full speed.

And if you don’t, then you are part of the social illness. With “Inside,” Burnham’s exhaustion is the point. Every idea he comes up with all along – “Don’t burden me with the responsibility of educating you. It’s incredibly exhausting ”; “I am so worried that criticism will be leveled against me that I am bringing it to myself before anyone can do it” – is essentially a cry for help from Burnham, and not just for himself. He didn’t do a full soul-searching to get you to say “GO, KING” after the fact.

It was a comedy special intended as a warning to you, the online person watching and dealing from inside your home. Burnham’s central mission was to make you so aware of your online life that you were ruined afterwards. That was the message. Burnham is a spiritual response type like me, and he hates it.

So if you’re still here reading that fleeting response to what he had to say instead of ANYWHERE else, that message was never delivered. You can still be online. I’m sure hell will be. But you’re exactly as much of it as you want to be, and the deeper you go, the harder it becomes to get out of it.







