Aatish Taseer claims Modi’s government used SSR death to silence Bollywood

Even after years of denouncing the Modi government for taking away his OCI card, it seems Aatish Taseer’s frustration has not abated at all. In his latest attack on the Modi government, the son of late Pakistani politician Salman Taseer – Aatish Taseer, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to attack the Bollywood fraternity.

Aatish Taseer came up with a bizarre article accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of using the unfortunate death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to “silence” Bollywood.

In his last item, Taseer wrote that the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput gave the government yet another opportunity to silence Bollywood. According to Taseer, Rajput had a history of mental illness and struggled with drug addiction. Taseer also claimed that Sushant has not been sober once in the past three years.

According to Taseer, Rajput’s suicide was a tragedy, and the Modi government took advantage of his death with the help of a “folding press”, which he described as “godi media”, to bring the whole body to justice. Film Industry. In his article, Aatish Taseer made imaginary statements about the BJP using the death of Sushant Singh Rajput as a narrative in the 2020 Bihar parliamentary elections.

Taseer said the actor ended his life with suicide, which the BJP described as “murder” by the nepotist and drug-addicted elite of Bollywood.

“Rajput’s photo appeared on posters, with the words we haven’t forgotten. we will not let them forget. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was thrown in jail for encouraging his suicide. Soon the Narcotics Control Bureau raided his homes and those of other major figures in the film industry, ostensibly for drugs but mainly to intimidate and smear reputations, ”Aatish Taseer wrote.

The Modi government used the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to exploit the internal fissures of Bollywood: Aatish Taseer

Additionally, Taseer claimed that Modi used Rajput’s suicide to exploit Bollywood’s internal fissures and start an outright culture war. One actor in particular who led the charge was Kangana Ranaut, Taseer said in his article.

Essentially, Aatish Taseer said Sushant Singh’s death was due to suicide, and the BJP created a puppet “murder” ahead of Bihar’s elections to seek to capitalize on her death. In addition, according to Taseer, the BJP also used the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput as an opportunity to carry out raids against Bollywood actors who criticize the Modi government.

However, in his haste to attack the Modi government, Aatish Taseer appears to have woven another conspiracy theory around the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bandra located in an apartment in Mumbai in June of last year. Mumbai police initially said the reason for his death was suicide. However, after her family members raised questions about the investigation into Sushant’s death and after several social media campaigns, CBI was commissioned to investigate her death.

During the investigation, CBI officials suspected a drug approach in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Several celebrities, including Rhea Chakraborthy, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, were questioned during the investigation into the drug union in the film industry. In addition to drug ties, there were allegations of inherent Bollywood favoritism and nepotism, which many believed was one of the main reasons for the actor’s death.

Several social media campaigns have been launched to hold Bollywood bigwigs, accused of nepotism for so long, to account. Sadly, the death of Sushant Singh Rajput served as a catalyst for a cleanup mission in Bollywood, which has been in the eye of the storm for all the wrong reasons for a very long time now.

However, Aatish Taseer is trying to portray a people-led social movement against Bollywood bigwigs as a political witch-hunt led by the Modi government against its detractors.

Modi restricts creative freedom in Bollywood, especially Muslim actors, says Aatish Taseer

Continue to rail against the Modi government, Aatish Taseer wrote in his article claiming that the Narendra Modi government and the ruling BJP have used “powerful tools to restrict the creative freedom of Bollywood in particular, the influence of Muslims, who have a disproportionate presence in the industry. ”.

“Prime Minister Modi and his party do not view India as a composite culture, to which Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians have all contributed, but rather as a predominantly Hindu entity whose destiny is to bring about a Hindu cultural renaissance, ”Taseer wrote. .

According to Taseer, there is a “heartbreaking inevitability” to the Bollywood and Modis BJP showdown, which he says is also reflected in the downfall of the Big Khan trio – Salman, Shahrukh and Amir Khan in Bollywood.