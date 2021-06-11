Call of actor Darshan attracts donation of Rs 1 cr for the revival of zoos in Karnataka

A recent appeal by actor Darshan Thoogudeepa on behalf of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) made zoos across the state shine with joy and hope after being hit by a financial crisis due to the crisis current Covid. Funds raised through animal donations and adoption over the past week have exceeded Rs 1 crore, according to estimates shared by officials.

ZAK managed to raise Rs 1 00 47,900 from June 5-10, which is in stark contrast to the Rs 1796,700 collected from July 29, 2020 to June 4, 2021. The sudden increase is 559%. of the same collection in the nine months leading up to this year’s World Environment Day.

In a video posted on June 5, Thoogudeepa, commonly referred to as a “Challenging Star” in the Kannada film industry, pointed out that the Covid crisis has had a negative impact on the animal world, in the same way that humanity has been affected.

“There are approximately 5,000 animals in nine zoos across the state whose lives are also affected due to declining income due to the crisis and restrictions related to Covid. People can donate or even adopt an animal in the zoo by signing up to pay their annual expenses for food and upkeep, in addition to paying their keepers, ”the actor urged his fans and the great public.

Explaining the impact of the same, a senior forestry official who wished not to be named in order not to take credit for himself “told The Indian Express that various groups of fans of the actor were considered to be. at the origin of the campaign.

“Soon it was chosen by others and the ‘Zoos of Karnataka’ app was downloaded by almost 50,000 people in quick succession. Although donations worth Rs 43 lakh were made during the first two days, they have continued to increase since then, ”said the official.

He added that the actor’s willingness to shoot the video call, make sure the script was edited to make it more natural, and thanking donors and adopters by thanking them online helped them to “to go a long way compared to what was initially planned”.

Among the adopters were fan pages, troll page administrators and industry co-stars, most of whom were individually thanked on social media by Thoogudeepa.

Upendra, another industry player adopted an African elephant from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru. He then released a statement which read: “As per star Darshans’ call, we adopted an African elephant and partnered with him in his noble cause.

In addition, Minister of Forests Arvind Limbavali acknowledged the actor’s contribution to fueling fundraising with his appeal.

“This has resulted in a record number of animal adoptions and donations to zoos. His (Darshan’s) concern for the welfare of our zoo animals is very significant, ”he said. Limbavalli also thanked nearly 4,000 people who donated and became adopters to help zoos and their inmates amid the Covid crisis.

Most of the state’s zoos are self-contained and operate primarily using gate revenues (entrance tickets), which have seen a significant decline due to the Covid-19 situation since March 2020, the official noted. of the ZAK.

“The annual maintenance cost for the zoos together is estimated at Rs 60 crore with daily expenses for maintenance calculated between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh,” the official said.