Find out who Shoaib Akhtars’ favorite Bollywood actor is

Pakistani former cricketerShoaib Akhtar is known to be a fast pitcher who made top batsmen sweat with his speed. Not only on the pitch but also off the pitch, Akhtar is a huge success.

In India, too, he has as many supporters as he has in Pakistan. India is one of his favorite places on the planet. Shoaib has been interacting with his followers on social media and answering their questions since his retirement.

On his Instagram account, Akhtar recently hosted a question-and-answer session with a fan. A fan asked him the name of his favorite Indian actor at the time. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is Akhtar’s favorite actor. With this response, Akhtar tagged Salman Khan and uploaded a photo of him shirtless.

Salman is highly regarded not only in India but also in Pakistan, which is not surprising. This is not the first time that Shoaib has expressed affection for Salman. In a previous interview, he said that if his biopic was filmed, he wanted Salman Khan to play the role. When Gangster was released, he said that Salman Khan informed him that he was a perfect fit for the character of Shiney Ahuja because he looked like a gangster.

One fan urged Shoaib to become the bowling coach for Pakistan’s Under-19 or “A” team in the same question-and-answer session. In a very funny way, this former fast bowler rejected this suggestion.

Shoaib has 178 wickets in 46 tests and 247 wickets in 163 one-day internationals for Pakistan. In Tests, he took 10 wickets twice and five wickets 12 times.

