Nyay The Justice actor Zuber K Khan says film is not a Sushant Singh Rajput biopic, but a “tribute”

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to suspend the release of Nyay: justice, which is said to be based on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The plea was filed by the late actor’s father, KK Singh, who requested a suspension of several films shot after his death. Singh had said in his plea that the films “took advantage of the situation” and “tried to seize this opportunity for ulterior motives”.

Welcoming the verdict in favor of the film, its lead actor Zuber K Khan said he was waiting for audiences to watch the film. The trailer for Nyay: The Justice was released on Friday, days before the first anniversary of the actor’s death. While featuring veterans like Asrani, Shakti Kapoor and Sudha Chandran, it seemed like poor work, with the worst grisly media coverage in the aftermath of Sushant’s death finding a place in it.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Zuber was however careful to say that the film is not a biopic about Sushant but an inspired story from his life. The actor also added that he has felt miserable since the film’s release was blocked due to the affair, as he sees the project as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

“It was very disappointing for me, I even cried several times. There was so much backlash, but I want to tell people that I was her fan. And that was my way of paying homage to the actor. There is no personal agenda for me or anyone to make this film. I was really confused the whole time and now that the film has been given the green light, I can’t wait for people to watch the film, ”Zuber added.

The Naagin actor said he has known Sushant Singh Rajput for years and they even trained together. “He was the one who taught me martial arts. I was pretty close to him, but once he moved we lost contact over the years, ”Zuber said, adding that he was devastated by the actor’s death. “I could do. I think I manifested this film towards myself. I didn’t even try to copy it but I used my acting to pay homage to it,” he added. .

Zuber Khan explained that Sushant’s manager’s attorney produced Nyay: The Justice, so he was confident they wouldn’t try to paint him in a negative tone. “I took the time to say yes because I didn’t want anything bad or negative to be projected. If the film is very close to reality, it was inspired by his life and is not based on a single controversy. It’s about this man’s journey, from a stranger to fame as a TV actor, and then becoming a star. There is no big reveal because the public already knows this story, it’s all there in the public domain.

The actor shared that filming the film was a difficult time for him and that he often breaks down. “As an actor, I could relate to travel and emotions. Whether it’s Sushant or Mahendra Singh in the movie and even me, we’ve all seen our ups and downs and reliving it on screen has been a tough time. I had goosebumps as I articulated the dialogues. And the death scene definitely moved me, ”he added.

“We are not trying to make a statement, the law is there for that. As for our movie, it’s a commercial and entertaining movie with romance, thrill, and even song and dance. I would ask everyone to watch it before judging us. Each of us has worked hard on this, ”he added.

On a final note, the actor said that while the team wants to release the film in theaters, in case they remain closed, they could have a digital release.