Alicia Silverstone says we mispronounced her name





Think you know how to pronounce Alicia Silverstones’s name? Think again ! The Clueless star, 44, recently joined TikTok, and she used one of his first videos to set the record straight about something many fans have been wrong for years. My name is Ah-LEE-see-ah, she said in the short clip. Not Ah-LEE-shah. Not Ah-lee-SHAH. Alicia! “Just for the record … it’s Ali-SEE-yuh,” wrote the accompanying caption. This information blew the minds of many, with some fans claiming that they had mispronounced her first name for decades. I would like to formally apologize for having utterly mispronounced your name all my life ??? It’s wild, one person commented on TikTok. Well it looks like I’ve mispronounced your name my whole life haha, another fan wrote. Silverstone responded to this comment with a face with a tear of joy emoji, as well as a heart emoji, so it looks like she isn’t too upset with the different pronunciations of her name. that doesn’t bother me though! the actor commented on his TikTok video. But my sweet mom didn’t like it … so for her … do it right! Ali-SEE-yeah. Silversone joined TikTok less than a week ago, and his first video served up delicious Clueless nostalgia. She channeled Cher Horowitz in a yellow plaid blazer as she recreated the famous As If scene from the 1995 teen romantic comedy. She is also not the only celebrity to have had to clarify the pronunciation of her name. In 2019, Rihanna dropped a bombshell during an interview with British Vogue, when she called her own name as Ree-ANNE-ah not Ree-AH-na, as many fans had always spoken. In 2018, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen also revealed that fans have been pronouncing her last name incorrectly for years. Teigen is pronounced “TIE-gen”, not “TEE-gen”.

