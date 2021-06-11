June’s 5 best audiobooks put actors in the spotlight

Beautiful performances by famous and unknown actors bring this month’s audiobooks to life.

By Amor Towles, read by John Lithgow. Full version, 1 hour. Audible Original, included with Audible Plus subscription, $ 7.95 per month.

Percy Skinner is a somewhat clueless patrician, a gentleman whose means don’t quite match the lifestyle he’s always had in Manhattan.

Then he is approached by a man who wants to buy for his share of the family patrimony a fragment of a Renaissance painting which, over the decades, has been divided and subdivided by a series of patriarchs more concerned with fairness than with artistic integrity.

The only problem: to pay his bills, Percy sold his share of the Didomenico family years ago. But he knows another family member who is still clinging to one of them and for a sum of money he is ready to take them out.

Towles, author of A gentleman in Moscow and Rules of civility, created a lovable rascal in Percy who is well worth the brief visit. And Lithgow, winner of multiple Emmys and Tonys in addition to being a descendant of Mayflower, gives him the perfect cultured tones to complete the story.

By Seth Rogen, read by Rogen and a cast of 80 voices, including cameos from Rogen’s mom and dad, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jay Pharoah, Jason Segel, Dan Aykroyd, Simon Helberg, Tommy Chong, and Billy Idol. Full version, 6 hours. Penguin Random House Audio, $ 14.99.

Seth Rogen is a very funny guy. And he already had at 39 years an impressive career in fifty films, director or producer of two dozen, and many television credits.

He sadly tells funny stories about some of his experiences in showbiz, not doing The Guilt Trip with Barbra Streisand while discussing topics that include stand-up; drugs; meet his wife; drugs; growing up Jewish; drugs; porn; drugs; do The Interview, his doomed comedy about the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un; drugs; and, of course, drugs.

His comedic spirit wanders his life in no particular order, dropping numerous F-bombs and carefully nabbing Star Wars creator George Lucas, who clearly believes the Mayan Calendar World Theory is coming to an end in 2012 in a reunion. that Rogen had with him and Steven Spielberg. .

Rogen is a talented storyteller and his digressions are as funny as the stories. One bonus you won’t get on paper: when there is dialogue, it’s read by the cast members of 80 actors. So when he talks like a kid you hear a kid’s voice and when he quotes someone like Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen there’s a good chance the real celebrity will read the words.

By Sanjena Sathian, read by Rama Vallury. Full version, 10 hours. Penguin Random House Audio, $ 14.99.

Neil Narayan is a teenage boy living in suburban Atlanta, a first generation American Indian struggling with the expectations of his immigrant parents. Next door is Anita Dayal, her lifelong friend.

But Anita and her mother have a secret. They stole gold jewelry from friends, then melted it down and drank it in a lemonade concoction that gives them special mental abilities.

And when Neil stumbles upon lemonade and all that it brings, his life is forever changed in ways he could never have foreseen, and it still affects him long after his teenage years.

It is a novel of magical realism, but firmly anchored in the experience of immigrants. Neil is at times bitter, at times irresponsible, but always painfully human.

Vallury’s performance covers genres and accents, making his characters spring to the ears of listeners.

By Don Mays, performed by Mays, Rose Weaver, Jackie Davis, Rudy Ru Cabrera, Pamela Lambert, Daraja Hinds, Jason Quinn, Jeff Hodge, Tnia Montenegro, Cilla Bento, Mindy Britto, Lorraine Guerra, Emmanuel Versailles, Lia Pinto and Becci Davis , with music by Ashley Frith, The Colemanation Group with Edgar Diaz and The Watsons Gospel Choir. Full version, 6 hours. Produced by The Wilbury Theater Group in collaboration with AFRI Productions and presented by The Publics Radio. Release.

This locally produced 30-minute radio drama series finds the character of Mays an agnostic in a black family of practicing believers.

Unlike an atheist, who would believe that there is no God, an agnostic does not know if God exists and wants proof. This proof comes at the end of the first episode, when God played by the timeless Rose Weaver speaks to Mays during a rainstorm.

The series also offers the opportunity to discuss issues such as the sins of organized religion, discrimination based on race and sex, and the murder of unarmed black men. This all takes place against the backdrop of the life of Mays’ character, who has a living mother, a lover he struggles to engage with, and siblings who bicker with his brother and twin sister.

The script rambled, making it hard to follow at times, especially in Episode 1. Sometimes I felt like a show was stuffed to fill the half hour allotted to it. And playwright Mays’ stereotype that ministers are money-hungry ignorant people seems cliché.

But there is also provocative writing and well-executed intellectual exploration. The cast is strong from top to bottom, with Mays in the lead.

And Weavers’ a cappella interpretation of Strange Fruit, the 1930s song about a lynching, is a worthy successor to the famous Billie Holidays original.

God speaks to an agnostic is collected online at thewilburygroup.org/agnostic and available as a podcast via Apple podcasts and other applications. The 12th and final episode will air on The Publics Radio, on frequencies including 89.3 FM, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, and will be available on podcasting platforms on Monday.

By Alex Michaelides, read by Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Louise Brealey. Full version, 9 hours. Macmillan Audio, $ 26.99.

The peaceful English university town of Cambridge is stalked by a murderer who is incredibly savage as he destroys the lives of young women.

Mariana Andros, a London psychologist whose beloved niece is the victims’ classmate, decides to investigate and she is soon convinced that their teacher, Edward Fosca, is the killer. But he’s charismatic and slippery, and Mariana can’t convince anyone to believe her.

Before the end of the story, Marianas’ life will also be in danger and there is a turning point that I certainly did not see coming.

Michaelides, bestselling author of The silent patient, crafted an admirable psychological thriller here. Brealey reads most of it, with good diction but without much distinction between the characters.

And Holdbrook-Smith is intense in his scenes as the voice of the killer, brooding over his life.

Alan Rosenberg is a retired editor of the Journal. Reach it at [email protected].