Sony Music to Give Up Uncollected Debts of Pre-2000 Artists

Sony Music Entertainment has announced “an extension of the comprehensive support we provide to thousands of our artists around the world” through a new initiative called Artists Forward, “prioritizing transparency with creators in all aspects of their development,” said stated the company in a letter to the artists.

The most striking element of the campaign is the “Legacy Unrecouped Balance Program,” whereby the company “will no longer apply existing unrecovered balances to artist and participant income generated on or after January 1, 2021 for artists and eligible participants from around the world who have signed up with SME. before the year 2000 and have not received an advance from the year 2000 ”, part of the letter read (read full letter below). “Through this program, we are not modifying existing contracts, but choosing to pay on existing unrecovered balances to increase the ability of those who qualify to receive more money from the use of their music.”

While contracts differ on details, unrecovered balances refer to money owed to the label by artists whose income was less than the amount of recoverable expenses extended by the company, which typically includes an advance on signing, the marketing, “breakages” and other expenses. Since the advent of streaming, these expenses have greatly decreased, as the costs of the physical products to be deducted are much lower; Plus, the fact that pre-2000 artists still have their income deducted due to broken CDs is the kind of situation Sony’s move aims to end.

The company made a similar move in 2018 after selling $ 768 million in Spotify stock, handing out some $ 250 million to its artists without affecting the unrecovered balance of individual artists like Warner Music did with its benefits.

June 11, 2021

Today, Sony Music Entertainment is announcing an extension of the comprehensive support we provide to thousands of our artists around the world, with the launch of a new initiative called Artists Forward, emphasizing transparency with creators across the board. aspects of their development.

Legacy unrecovered balance program

To improve our level of service under Artists Forward, we are unveiling a Legacy Unrecouped Balance program, creating more payment opportunities for our long-time artists and participants around the world.

As part of our continued focus on developing new financial opportunities for creators, we will no longer apply existing unrecovered balances to artist and attendee income generated on or after January 1, 2021 for eligible artists and attendees worldwide. integer who signed with SME before the year 2000. and did not receive an advance from the year 2000.

Through this program, we do not modify existing contracts, but choose to pay on existing unrecovered balances to increase the ability of those who qualify to receive more money from the use of their music.

Additionally, those eligible for the Legacy Unrecouped Balance program can join other eligible Sony Music artists to receive Advances on Projected Income using Real Time Advances, a new feature available through the Sony Music Artist Portal allowing instant account advances. . It is currently available in the US and UK and will roll out to other markets around the world later this year. Eligible artists and participants who use the Sony Music Artist Portal will also be able to request a withdrawal of all or part of their balance payable each month as soon as it becomes available using our industry-leading Cash Out feature.

Artists and participants who qualify for the Legacy Unclaimed Balance program will be notified of their eligibility separately in the coming weeks.

An ongoing commitment to artists

We are driven by our mission to provide artists with the best levels of service. The program we are announcing today is part of that ongoing work and builds on our initiatives and investments in modernized contracts, flexible tuning options, advanced data and analytical insights for creators and more.

For more information, please speak to your local label representative or visit the Sony Music Artist Portal (sme-artistportal.com).

Sony Music Entertainment