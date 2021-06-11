Events calendar: June 1117 | Entertainment

DOUBLE WIDE ’90s COUNTRY PARTY, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, The Talent Show Tour, $ 15 to $ 25, tickets at eventbrite.com, entrepôt2565.com.
GARY RUSSELL BAND, 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, Meeker Farmers Market, 555 Main Street, Meeker, live music as part of the MeekerPalooza concert series, beer garden and other activities, facebook.com/GaryRussellBandGJ.
BRIAN AND TROY, 58 p.m. Friday June 11, Baileys Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., Troy Douglas Band duo, 241-8411.
HAPPY HOUR, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, Sage Alley, behind the Blue Sage Center for Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, opening night featuring local music and art, bluesage.org.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday June 11, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 US Highway 50, live music by From the Top (Thomasina Russell and Terry Flanagan), beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
PALISADE BLUEGRASS BASH, Friday and Saturday June 11 and 12, in the halls of Palisade, Friday June 11 programming: Elk Range, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Palisade Brewery; BBQ (Bud, Bettina V and Quinten, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m., The Livery; Stray Grass, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Talbott’s Taproom; Elle Michelle, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Palisade Brewery; The River Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Pressed; All Star Jam hosted by the Blooming Onion String Band, 11:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m., The Livery. Saturday June 12 lineup: Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Pressed; Danny, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Talbott’s Taproom; The Gunny Sons, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., The Livery; Bettina V, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Palisade Brewery; Still House String Band, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Pressed; The River Arkansas, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Talbott’s Taproom; Chicken Wire Empire, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Palisade Brewery; Black River Revue, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Pressed; All Star Jam hosted by Blooming Onion String Band, from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., The livery. palissadebluegrass.com facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
BLOOD BROTHERS FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER, June 11-13, 3170 N. I-70 Frontage Road, off-road family fundraiser in the desert, races, hikes, music and more, June 11 music lineup: John Garriques, 6 p.m. Suckafish, 7-8:30 p.m .; Union Of None, 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. light show, 11 p.m. Musical programming for June 12: StrayGrass, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Zolopht, 9 pm-10:30pm; light show, 11 p.m. Schedule and info: foundationbrothers.org and facebook.com/events/201761931712530.
MUSICAL STORIES WITH SYMPHONY, 6.30 p.m. Saturday June 12, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra presents a fun, narrated concert featuring “Peter and the Wolf” by Prokofiev and other wonderful family works by composers favorites, picnic and chairs / blankets, alcohol prohibited, free, gjso.org.
RAGEBOT: EDM NIGHT, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Saturday June 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 15, mesatheater.com.
BONNIE PAINE & BRIDGET LAW, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday June 12, Poulos Park, 217 Grand Ave., Paonia, string / voice duo in the Live Music Still Soothes the Soul Series, tickets $ 25 in advance, $ 30 day of performance tickets to paradisofpaonia.com.
SUGAH STICK, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at cateringrvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestaurationVignobles.
MARK WILLS, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $ 25, entrepôt2565.com.
PUNK SHOW, doors 7 p.m. Saturday June 12, Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave., featuring Nude Dude, Deaths Lope, Night Whip and Aware, facebook.com/amismutuels.gj.
VALLEY CURSE WITH CREPE GIRL, 6:30 p.m. Saturday June 12, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 US Highway 6 & 50, indie rock and dream pop, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
REFIND ART FESTIVAL, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 E. Main St., Cedaredge, in parking lot and theater, furniture, housewares, jewelry, outdoor items and more recreated by local artists, street tacos from the beer and wine garden, music, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
CAVALCADE IN-PERSON VARIETY SHOW, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, music, shorts, local poets and more, tickets $ 10 adults, $ 5 students, at 970tix.com, 260-5413, facebook.com/cavalcade.fruita.
“ConfiDANCE”, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., Inspire Dance Company Spring Recital, tickets $ 15, at ticketmaster.com.
HIGHBALLS & HANDBAGS, 47:30 PM Saturday June 12, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 743 Horizon Drive, a vintage 1950s style fundraising event hosted by the St. Marys Hospital Foundation to benefit the Compassionate Fund for Sister Michel patients, new and slightly used premium branded handbags available for purchase and silent auction, highball cocktails, appetizers and raffles, $ 40 tickets on cbo.io/tickets/smhf/tix, 298-2478.
BAD RIDE POKER RUN, registration at 9 a.m., last runner at 11 a.m., Saturday June 12, Eagles Lodge, Bikers Against Diabetes event to benefit diabetes education at the community hospital, coffee and donuts at registration, stops included Wagon Wheel, Wild Horse Roadhouse, Triple Tree Tavern, The Elks Lodge and Eagles Lodge, party includes Walker-Goodman blues music, raffles, prizes, silent auctions, cost is $ 20 for drivers , $ 10 for passengers, additional poker hands $ 5, [email protected]
CARLOS MENCIA, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., actor, $ 29- $ 49, ticketmaster.com.
TRADITIONAL MIDSUMMER CELEBRATION, 26 p.m. Sunday, June 13, South Hawthorne Park Hut, between Gunnison and Hill Avenues and Fourth and Fifth Streets, hosted by the Swedes of the Grand Valley, have a dish to share, lemonade and water provided, RSVP to 241-2945.
EXIT 42, doors open at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, on the lawn of Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, honky-tonk country rock in the Music in the Grapevines concert series presented by The Art Center Guild, take a chair and picnic, wine available to purchase by the glass or by the bottle, no adult drinks outside, $ 15 in advance, $ 20 at the door, tickets at artcenterguild.org, 985-1015.
ACOUSTIC / BLUES JAM, 710 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, patio at Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., pick up an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
CODY CANADA AND DEPARTURES, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $ 15 to $ 25, tickets at eventbrite.com, entrepôt2565.com.
JAZZTOPIA JAZZ WORKSHOP CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday June 16, Colorado Mesa University, on the quad between the Moss Performing Arts Center and the Tomlinson Library, grab a chair or blanket, jazz music performed by Sean Flanigan, Tim Emmons, Darin Kamstra, Tim Fox and Joe Anderies, free donations accepted for CMU music scholarships.
SOUL HABIT, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., funk, rock, soul at the Fruita Thursday Night concert series, grab a blanket or lounge chair, 858-0360.
TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/TR970/.
BLUES JUNCTION, 10 p.m. Thursday June 17, Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., fun blues music, 241-4010.
THE BROTHERS, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, jazz trio in the Thursday Patio Music series, utetheater.com.