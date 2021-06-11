Comedian Raju Srivasatav helps Bollywood lookalikes





A thousand people pushing the ship to reach its shore, it's always better than onethe person doing it. The pandemic has shown us the different aspects of life where there is grief, helplessness and people crying for help. Some have lost their loved ones, some have lost their jobs and it is really hard to understand when this pandemic is going to end. We have witnessed the lookalike of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and many other Bollywood actors. They have managed to promote these real actors with their shows but due to covid 19 their livelihood is badly affected. But those who are in a better position than others reach out and help them. Raju Srivastav, a benevolent man known to make us laugh has volunteered to help look-alikes of Bollywood actors. The president of the All India Lookalike association, Arif Khan confirmed that Raju Srivastav helped them provide ration kits to fighters so that they do not starve. Arif Khan also urged other actors to come forward, reach out and help financially so that everyone can come out of this dire situation. Mumbai is welcoming but also a difficult city to live without work. And people like Raju Srivastav are truly a beacon of hope for those whose careers seem to be coming to an end. The comedian has proven that beyond money what remains is humanity.

