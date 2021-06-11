7 Bollywood Reels By Naveen Sharma That We Bet Will Leave You Mesmerized

Naveen Sharma (Source: Instagram | @ naveenn25)

Instagram is a social media platform full of talented designers. Many of these creators are the ones who have discovered their talents or put their talents for everyone to see on this platform. And their remarkable skills have certainly led more and more spectators to discover them and become their ardent followers. One of these content creators is Naveen sharma. Its content ranges from dance videos to expressives, to dialogue Coils with some fun and original videos too. One glance at her account and it will surely give you some dreamy vibes and leave you mesmerized. We have some Coils preselections that are so good that at the end of this article, Naveen will surely leave you as spellbound! Check it out.

Ready. Together. Scroll down.

1. Aaoge Jab Tum

Naveen Sharmas Coil on this super moving and beautiful song from the movie, Jab we met, is quite astonishing. With so few expressions and a lot of sensations, this influencer manages to create magic with this Coil. Summer are you? because surely we are!

2. Tere Bina

First of all, we would like to emphasize that the use of this natural light is a gesture of absolute genius. It certainly improves the look and feel of this Coil. Plus, adding that sunny element just creates that light effect that looks gorgeous. To top it off, Naveen chose this romantic number and paired it with these subtle yet impressive expressions. amazing and how!

3. Har Kisi Ko

Yet another sun kissed Coil with a romantic Bollywood song induced with absolute sensations. We might have watched this one on a loop, to possibly sing along too. Did you do it too?

4. Hi hai

Ali zafarthe voice is so magical and that Coil by Naveen leaves you mesmerized. There is a bit of staging that Naveen has built up via this video which is commendable. Once you start watching this Coil, you want watch it all and possibly see it again and again, cause Naveen is just amazing in this one.

5. Held On

We absolutely love watching these Naveen and Anam Darbar collaboration videos. They have such great camaraderie and chemistry. And also, their videos are filled with such funny vibes. They literally took that Bollywood song that is based on love and created a video that shows two best friends having fun. Do you want watch more of these two, cause we of course do!

6. O Humdum Suniyo Re

We love a good and bouncy dance Coil and Naveen with Shanawaj Hussein literally made the movements to this number so smooth and effortless. Brb, saved this one, because defo want give that Coil A try!

7. Hi you!

Creators who embrace their mistakes and silly moments in videos surely need a special mention and applause, cause they make us realize that not everything has to be perfect. And Naveen did just that in this Coil and also mentioned it in the caption. Quite commendable, Naveen!

So here are some Bolly reels by Naveen that were so good we’ve watched them once too often and just couldn’t get enough. Yep, that’s how he hypnotized us with these videos. Did you feel that too? Share your thoughts in the comments below with a favorite Naveen Coil mention. By the way, we hope everyone is doing well and is safe. Please take your vaccinations and remember to follow the necessary precautions.