Marvel’s New Black Widow Teaser Announces Tickets On Sale Now





Marvel fans have been waiting almost two years to see their favorite movie franchise return to the big screen, and that wait will finally be over in just a few weeks. Black Widow, which was set to release last spring, hits theaters and Disney + Premier Access on July 9, ending the drought that began with Spider-Man: Far From Home back in 2019. On Friday, Marvel and Disney revealed that tickets are now on sale and pre-orders for Premier Access on Disney + are now live. This announcement is accompanied by a short teaser for Black Widow, which shows Natasha confronting Taskmaster. You can check out the teaser above, and you can buy your tickets for the opening weekend here. The exclusive clip debuted from fandango, where tickets are available now. Black Widow takes place in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, when many Avengers were forced to flee after violating the Sokovia Accords. Natasha returns to Russia and reunites with her family. Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, and David Harbor all join the MCU as characters with close ties to Natasha and her past, while Scarlet Johansson reprise her role as Black Widow. This will be the seventh time she's played the character in the MCU (the eighth if you count the Captain Marvel post-credits scene). While fans have been waiting for years to see a Black Widow solo movie, it looks like this will be the last time Johansson plays Natasha onscreen. The character was killed in Avengers: Endgame and many believe the Black Widow torch will likely be passed on to Pugh's Yelena in this new movie. Johansson certainly has bittersweet feelings about the potential end of his Marvel tenure. "It's definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family," Johansson said. Total movie in a recent interview. "I'll never be ready not to be a part of it. They will always be part of the family. I'll never feel ready not to be in it, because I hate feeling like I miss things with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point we'll have the opportunity to collaborate in another way. " Are you eager to finally see Black Widow in theaters? Will you receive your tickets in advance? Let us know in the comments! Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access on July 9.

