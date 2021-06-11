Wanting to break the myths about LGBTQ in Bollywood, director of Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Harish Vyas

Bombay: We don’t talk much about the LGBTQ community in Bollywood, but now Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele has become one of those rare films that talks about LGBTQ but not in a “typical Bollywood way”. The film which stars Zareen Khan and Ayushman Jha, among others, presents the life of Mansi and Veer and how the two gay men examine the growing attraction to each other. Also Read – Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha on Portraying LGBTQ Characters and Breaking Stereotypes | Watch

In an interview with india.com, film director Harish Vyas spoke about how he wanted to bust myths about the LGBTQ community with the film and how happy he was that it received positive reviews from audiences. "I wanted to shatter the myths of the LGBTQ community, which is why I didn't stereotype the protagonists. I think if we represent the community as normal as possible, without making it look different, only then can we start having conversations and making a change. Although the public is changing, accepting new ideas and new concepts, we had our doubts, "he said. When asked if the box office issue had bothered him before the film's release, Harish Vyas replied, "Yes, definitely. The credit goes to the producers, they really supported the film.

During the interview, Harish also added that the portrayal of LGBTQ in Bollywood is slowly changing. He claimed that while before he was often portrayed as a comedic element, things are changing now. A few years ago the community felt caricature, there was no emphasis on it, as a society as well we didn't really talk about their struggles and members of the LGBTQ community were repressed. But, it got better. We had a performance at the cinema. We are now more open to discussions on this subject. There is a long way to go, but only forward, "he added.