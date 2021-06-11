Message from Kate Middletons to Lilibet, Harry and Meghan’s daughter





Aunt Kate can’t wait to meet her new niece. The Duchess of Cambridge was questioned on Friday about Lilibet Lili Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the newborn daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, by NBC News chief foreign correspondent Andrea Mitchell. “I wish her all the best,” said former Kate Middleton. “I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope it will be soon.” The Duchess of Cambridge at @mitchellreports on the wishes of her new niece, Lilibet: “I wish her all the best. I look forward to meeting her,” she said. “We haven’t met her yet. I hope it will be soon.” When asked if she had FaceTimed with her, Kate Middleton said no. Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 11, 2021 Kate added that she hasn’t seen her little niece on FaceTime yet either. Lili was born June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, joining her older brother Archie, 2, to make her a family of four. The Duchess and her husband Prince William also sent their best wishes to Harry and Meghan following the news of Lili’s birth. We are all delighted with the happy news of baby Lili’s arrival, they wrote on their official page. Instagram Account. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie. The Duchess also met First Lady Jill Biden for the first time during a trip to a local school in England on Friday. The First Lady and President Joe Biden are in Britain this weekend for the G-7 summit of world leaders as part of Biden’s first overseas trip since becoming president. William, Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth II will also join Kate in welcoming attendees to the G-7 summit during a reception at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England on Friday evening. The Bidens will also meet the Queen at a royal reception at Windsor Castle on Sunday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos