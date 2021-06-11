Pearl V Puri Case: Victim Identified, Medical Exam Confirmed Sexual Assault, Says Underage Fathers’ Lawyer: Bollywood News

Popular TV actor Pearl V Puri was taken into judicial custody a week ago after being charged with rape of a minor. He is currently serving a 14-day judicial detention as directed by the Vasai court. Since his arrest, several members of the television industry have spoken out in his favor. The victim’s mother also claimed that the actor is innocent and that it was her ex-husband who filed the complaint against Pearl.

The victim’s father’s lawyer reportedly issued a statement through an entertainment portal.

The statement:

I, Mr. Ashish A. Dubey, attorney for the father of the 5 year old girl in the Pearl V Puri case, wish to make an official statement on behalf of my client. The 5-year-old was in the mother’s care and for 5 months the father had no contact with the child. One day, when the father had gone to school to pay his school fees, the child came running to her father and told him that she was afraid and wanted to go with him. Seeing the fear on the child’s face, the father brought her home. Upon arriving home, the child recounted what had happened to him. The father immediately called the police and after a medical examination of the child at Nair hospital, it was confirmed that the child was telling the truth that an assault had taken place. The child named the accused with his pseudonym (Ragbir). The father doesn’t watch TV soap operas, so he didn’t know him at all, nor did he know that Ragbir was someone’s pseudonym. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Ragbir is an actor’s pseudonym and that his real name is Pearl Puri.

When photos of different other actors were shown to the girl, she said no. When the photo of Ragbir (Pearl Puri) was shown, the girl confirmed it was him.

The police later spoke to the girl, and even the girl was forced to meet with the magistrate alone to take 164 statements. Even before the magistrate, the girl confirmed the same story and identified the same person. The girl also told the magistrate that she reported the case immediately to the mother. The mother shouted at Ragbir.

I want to make a few remarks on behalf of my client as a lot of false stories and accusations are leveled against him on social media by influential people.

1) The child ran to his father to ask for help. So, as a responsible and loving father, my client paid attention to the child’s problem and took her to the police station and had her medical exam. Is this a bad thing or a crime?

2) My client (the child’s father) never mentioned anyone’s name. The girl named the accused.

3) The girl reported the case and it was confirmed by a medical examination that the girl was telling the truth. So where does my client (the girl’s father) go wrong with verifying his complaint. The girl’s mother was also called to Nair Hospital at the time of the medical examination and was present there. Why would a 5 year old girl lie about it? My question on behalf of my client to all social media influencers is if one of your 5 year olds reports this kind of incident, wouldn’t you follow the same procedure for your own child as my client.

4) The accusations that it is a bad marriage, a toxic relationship, a bad husband to distract from the real fact, that the child has been assaulted is absolutely false. Whether the marriage is good or bad has nothing to do with what happened to the child. The kid told the truth confirmed by the medical report so why discuss all this.

5) The discussion should focus on whether the 5 year old has been assaulted and the abuser should be punished. Rest everything else does not matter.

6) If influential people create such hatred against the girl’s complaint of such a heinous crime, would another parent try to fight for the justice of the child?

My client who is a middle class man is very deeply hurt by all these accusations because he is fighting on his own in this battle to support the child. Trying to get justice for a 5 year old child against rape is such a serious crime that everyone passes judgment on the father rather than knowing the facts from the police.

With folded hands, my client asks that everyone let justice do its job and stop accusing my daughter of a liar.

The said incident allegedly occurred on the sets of the show Bepanah Pyaar in 2019, of which Pearl V Puri was the main actor. The victim who is underage used to visit the sets of the series with her mother who is part of the cast.

