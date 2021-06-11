Even more details on Kanye West and Irina Shayk emerge: he chased her





Kanye west and Irina Shayk were spotted spending time together in France for the first time this week, but apparently the couple have been hanging out for months and have a romantic affair that even predates their marriage to Kim kardashian. Days after the first photo of the alleged couple was posted, anonymous sources are showing up in almost every corner to weigh in. A source speaking with Sixth page revealed that Kanye and Irina met in early spring and had kept in touch ever since, but they only started seeing each other regularly a few weeks ago, adding, He has gone after her. Another insider confirmed this relationship timeline, explaining that they see each other, and it’s laid back at the moment, but they’re in love with each other. And apparently, while their courtship only lasted a few weeks, the chemistry between them has been going on for years. Yet another source, this time from the music world, said at the exit that Kanye was with Irina briefly before Kim. He had pursued her a long time ago. Shayk previously appeared in the rapper’s music video in 2010 for the song. “Power” and, two years later, paraded for her brand Yeezy, but was dating a soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at the time. West also named the model in her 2010 song “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” going through a long list of top models before rapping, I want to see Irina Shayk next door Doutzen [Kroes]. As for how the ex-partners of this new couple are handling the news, it apparently doesn’t bother Kim Kardashian, and Shayk’s former boyfriend for four years, Bradley Cooper, just wants what’s best for her. A source said Us weekly, Bradley would fully support anyone Irina would choose to date him, he just wants her to be happy. Cooper and Shayk broke up in June 2019, but managed to continue to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter amicably, Lea De Seine. Bradley and Irina are not only on good terms as co-parents, they are also close as friends and share personal things with each other, the insider added. Kim, meanwhile, is currently fully focused on her four children and her career, but four months after filing for a divorce, the reality star also wants to date her, a source said. People. She does not see herself single for the rest of her life. Her priorities are her children and her job, but she would love to find a man to share her life with. Initially, they explained, Kim was really struggling when she filed for the divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn’t want to give evidence. But since then she has come a long way and is very happy and convinced that she made the right decision. More great stories from Vanity Show An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

