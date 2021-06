Queen Bee Review: Mean Girls on Social Security

In what may be a movie first, Queen Bees, directed by Michael Lembeck, features an elderly person using a cell phone without any difficulty. The senior in question is Helen, played by Ellen Burstyn, an independent woman who calls the senior living center who continues to send her brochures. Emphatically, she tells the rep that she isn’t moving from her house, which is nice but feels a bit empty. The problem is, she keeps locking herself away from home. This habit, and Helens’ isolation as a widow, preoccupies her grandson Peter (Matthew Barnes) and possibly a mercenary concern for his daughter Laura (Elizabeth Mitchell). When a kitchen fire requires repairs, Helen is forced to move into this center of living on which she repeatedly insists on a temporary basis.

Here she meets the bee queens from the film’s title, a trio of compelling women, led by Janet (Jane Curtin), Sally (Loretta Devine) and Margot (Ann-Margret), who run the game room and cafeteria of the community. When Sally tries to convince Helen to curry favor with these power holders, Helen protests that it is not a high school. Sally replies that it is worse; in high school, we graduated. Here, we die.

Don’t bother to make a comparison of Mean Girls, as the dialogue in the film itself does. Queen Bees is a completely conventional dramatic comedy right down to its sweet Walter Murphy score. (Yes the A fifth of Beethoven Guys.) That said, he doesn’t lose his flawless cast, which also includes Christopher Lloyd and a remarkably James Caan-like game Helens enjoys interest. Each of these pillars brings more than charisma to their roles, and when the writing itself displays a certain snap (which admittedly isn’t that common), performers bite into it. Queen bee

Rated PG-13 for language, main topics. Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes. In theaters and available for rental or purchase at Apple tv, Seen and other streaming platforms and pay-TV operators.

