In the Blindspotting series, Jasmine Cephas Jones comes into full view

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal spent 9 years directing Blindspotting, a dark, dreamlike 2018 comedy about two friends grappling with the power of the police in gentrifying Oakland. They considered it an artistic achievement, if not necessarily financial. We didn’t make any money with it, said Diggs. I’m not sure anyone did.

But soon after its release, Lionsgate, who produced it, approached the filmmakers to adapt Blindspotting for television. They refused. The story of Diggss Collin, a mover ending his parole, and Casals Miles, his volatile best friend, had been told. But Lionsgate insisted on a meeting, and as the men prepared for it, an idea began to form. Maybe they had another story to tell: Ashleys.

In the movie, Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), Miles rides or dies, only appears in a few scenes. The film was shot in 22 days; Cephas Jones was only called up for three. Ashley only exists in a relationship, as a partner, mother, friend. They thought there was more to this woman, although that was enough, Diggs and Casal had decided at the end of the reunion, to build a whole series around. The eight episodes of this new blindspotting will debut June 13 on Starz.