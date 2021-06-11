Entertainment
In the Blindspotting series, Jasmine Cephas Jones comes into full view
Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal spent 9 years directing Blindspotting, a dark, dreamlike 2018 comedy about two friends grappling with the power of the police in gentrifying Oakland. They considered it an artistic achievement, if not necessarily financial. We didn’t make any money with it, said Diggs. I’m not sure anyone did.
But soon after its release, Lionsgate, who produced it, approached the filmmakers to adapt Blindspotting for television. They refused. The story of Diggss Collin, a mover ending his parole, and Casals Miles, his volatile best friend, had been told. But Lionsgate insisted on a meeting, and as the men prepared for it, an idea began to form. Maybe they had another story to tell: Ashleys.
In the movie, Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), Miles rides or dies, only appears in a few scenes. The film was shot in 22 days; Cephas Jones was only called up for three. Ashley only exists in a relationship, as a partner, mother, friend. They thought there was more to this woman, although that was enough, Diggs and Casal had decided at the end of the reunion, to build a whole series around. The eight episodes of this new blindspotting will debut June 13 on Starz.
Cephas Jones still remembers the day three years ago when Diggs and Casal called her to speak to him. She almost dropped her phone. I was like, yeah !, she recalls. I was like, 100%, I’m going to do it. I think I even screamed.
Cephas Jones, 31, who recently won an Emmy in the short category for the series Quibi #FreeRayshawn, was speaking recently on a weekday afternoon at a cafe in South Brooklyn, near where she lives with her fiance, Anthony Ramos. (Ramos is, like Cephas Jones and Diggs, a Hamilton alumnus.) She appeared around the corner of a sunny street, almost comically dressed, wearing unparalleled sweatshirts and retro ’80s glasses, her hair pulled back in a bun. tight.
She has an elegant forehead, sultry eyes, and a mouth that often relaxes with a frown, contrasting with her natural, gentle warmth. But there is a vigilance about her, also something calm and self-reliant – a glimpse of the girl spending nights in the lighting booth, watching her father pace the scenes of Off Broadway.
She has a real vibe, Thomas kail, who led it in Hamilton, told me. His mother was cool. His dad was cool. And she’s cool. Friends call him Jazz.
Cephas Jones grew up a few miles from this cafe in Midwood, Brooklyn, the daughter of Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Kim lesley, jazz singer. She went to LaGuardia High School, Fame School, and from there to Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she hoped to become a coloratura soprano.
She left after two years (I had a weird time, she says) and resumed at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater, then joined the ensemble. LAByrinth Theater Company, of which his father is a member. She auditioned and auditioned, supporting herself as a beer garden waitress. She reserved a few roles, most of them ungrateful. Sometimes she was told she wasn’t sexy enough. Or quite black. Or that she should straighten her hair. Sometimes she forgot why she had wanted to be an artist in the first place.
Then came the hearing for Hamilton. Before her release at the Public Theater, Kail decided to recast a few parts, including the dual role of Peggy, Schuyler’s younger sister, and Maria Reynolds, Alexander Hamilton’s mistress. Cephas Jones missed his first try on Marias song, Say no to this. But the casting director told her to come back a week later. This time, while singing a version of Princes How Come U Dont Call Me Anymore, she killed him.
If she was nervous, she didn’t show it, recalls Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show’s composer. She was calm, ready and amazing. Kail recalled the velvety nap of her voice, how surprising, effortless and natural her sound is.
Join Times theater reporter Michael Paulson in a conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda, see a performance of Shakespeare in the Park, and more as we explore the signs of hope in a transformed city. For a year, the Offstage series followed the theater until it closed. We were now watching his rebound.
Soon they noticed something else, how she completely transformed from one role to another. Some onlookers who haven’t read their Playbills never even realized that the same actress had played both roles. It’s a quality she’s likely absorbed from the cast, past and present, of the LAByrinth ensemble Philip Seymour Hoffman, Liza Coln-Zayas, Deirdre OConnell, Stephen McKinley Henderson all shapeshifters.
Diggs and Casal discovered this quality during a first reading of the script for the film Blindspotting. They made her read all the female roles. (The female roles aren’t huge.) That’s really when we realized she really was a chameleon, Casal said.
They chose her to play Ashley, and once filming for the film began, Casal marveled at how quickly and quickly she built her character. She created an Ashley who truly felt full of her complexity in such a short time, Casal said. When someone finds out so much about a character in so few scenes, it screams that they need more scenes.
If this new Blindspotting is an overall piece, Cephas Joness Ashley is its vibrant center. In the pilot’s first moments, several police officers train Miles on a drug charge, leaving Ashley to handle his absence. While the film Blindspotting focused on police violence, the show explores how incarceration affects entire communities.
This theme resonates personally with Cephas Jones, who has vivid memories of a visit from an imprisoned relative to Rikers Island in New York. I know him very well, she said. I understand well. I know that. And it doesn’t just affect the people inside. It affects families and friends.
And her trauma, she added. The show really wants to shed some light on this.
Blindspotting does this, in part, through abstract dance sequences, choreographed by artists and activists Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, which aim to suggest the ripple effects of imprisonment. Each episode also includes spoken word segments, in which Cephas Jones speaks directly to the camera, providing access to Ashley’s inner thoughts. It might just break me, she rapped in the pilot, after Miless was arrested. But I was born to sew stitches.
These direct address segments provide useful information, as Cephas Jones imbues the character with his own vigilance, making Ashley something of a number. There’s a kind of grounding in her that’s me as a person, Cephas Jones said. I didn’t mean to make her mad angry or bitter as soon as you see her; I really wanted to make sure she has that many colors.
Technician, Cephas Jones turns her scripts upside down, underlines, highlights, marks the shifts in meaning and feeling. And then I throw it out the window, trust myself and dive 100%, said Cephas Jones.
In many scenes, Ashley relies on more showy characters like Jaylen Barrons Trish, Miless’ sister, and Helen Hunts Rainey, her mother. With a young child and a trapped partner, Ashley must stay the course, not let it all slip out. So, despite her background in musical theater, Cephas Jones never thinks big and she never concentrates. But your eyes are on her anyway. Her acting is as inner as it is subconscious, and it makes Ashley a real woman, with real emotions and a real story.
She doesn’t like, I’m the star, watch out for me, here I am, here is my 11 o’clock number, said Erica Schmidt, who conducted Cephas Jones in a musical version of Cyrano de Bergerac. She just doesn’t do that.
Hunt, her Blindspotting co-star put it this way: It’s not like a giant personality is walking on stage, she said. She’s just good.
Diggs and Casal discovered that they could write just about anything for her and that she would play him, as long as she found him to be true to his character. She never fought for the most lines, the most jokes, or the most drama. Instead, she fought for what Ashley would and could say, and for the woman Ashley could become. When she defends a character, she takes it very seriously. She really rides for them, said Diggs.
Cephas Jones also tries to ride for herself. While she and Ramos once shared much of their romance, including his proposal, online, they have recently become more private, even taking the video of this proposal back. Now we don’t feel like we have to give people so much, she said. Because you want to keep it to yourself.
But her art, like the tight-fitting EP filled with slow-jam Blue Bird, that she recently released, is here for the taking. And so does Ashley, a single mother and working-class woman of color that Cephas Jones hopes audiences will adopt as a superhero.
Mothers who experience something like this are the unsung heroes, she said. They don’t wear a cape. They don’t have magical powers. Magical power keeps your family together.
