Loki has put together more Mephisto villains than WandaVision has ever made





While Mephisto still isn’t in the MCU, the Phase 4 show that actually has a tangible connection to the Devil is Loki, not WandaVision.

Warning: Contains SPOILERS forLokiepisode 1, “Glorious Objective”. Nevertheless WandaVision‘buzz around Mephisto’s MCU debut, it was actuallyLoki which featured an actual reference to the Devil but not the Marvel version of the entity. Not only are the MCU Phase 4 Disney + shows revolutionizing the way live-action superhero stories are told, they also push the boundaries when it comes to world-building. Series asThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier andWandaVisiondelve deeper into the psyche and personal lives of popular superheroes while hosting future big screen events such asDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The arrival of the multiverse, the introduction of a new generation of heroes, and the presence of time-traveling characters like Loki and Kang the Conquerorin Phase 4 have led fans to speculate and theorize about every little detail of recent Disney shows. +. It is one of the most entertaining. parts of a shared universe, but it also results in theories that far miss the mark.WandaVision, which, as the MCU’s first Disney + series, left viewers wondering just how well Phase 4 would roll out. From ambiguous references to The Devil to Wanda Maximoff’s sudden pregnancy, many viewers expected Mephisto to play a role in Wanda’s Hex. however,WandaVisionconcluded with no real connection to the villain. Related: Marvel Confirms Nexus Beings & Events Key To MCU Phase 4 On the contrary, the very first episode ofLokimakes the Devil an active part of the plot. When Mobius M. Mobius visited France in 1549, he found a child who had interacted with a figure similar to Satan. This demon also appears in the church window and appears to have given the child a mysterious packet of Kablooie chewing gum. LokiDirector Kate Herron debunked the theory that this character is actually Mephisto, given that the main focus ofthe show is the god of evil and presumably its rogue variant. However, LokiThe allusion to the Devil is much closer to a Mephisto reference than anything elseWandaVision said or shown. In addition,Lokiexplained more about the MCU’s multiverse in his short “Miss Minutes” sequence thanWandaVisiondone in nine episodes. Besides Mephisto, one of the revelations that many viewers have been waiting for WandaVision was the concept of alternate realities, with the addition of Evan Peter’s Quicksilver to the MCU as solid evidence. Much to the chagrin of many fans,WandaVisionrevealed that Pietro Maximoff was actually an actor named Ralph Bohner. Doctor Strange also never showed up to warn Scarlet Witch about the multiverse, and Wanda was never shown affecting a different dimension. Loki instead, he delivered a clear and concise description of the multiverse before moving on to explore the inner struggles of the God of Mischief. With the identity of Evan Peters revealed as Ralph Bohner in WandaVision, Loki‘confirmation that the Avengers were always meant to time travel inAvengers: Endgame, and news from previous Spider-Man villainsSpider-Man: No Path Home, the only safe guess about the MCU’s Phase 4 plans is that no fan theory is safe from being debunked at the very last second. Some may find this constant uncertainty worrisome, but the truth is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe clearly has many more exciting surprises in store for its fans. Lokireleases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney +. More: Loki: Every MCU Easter Egg In Episode 1 Why see the Infinity Stones at the VAT heist Loki

About the Author Nicolas ayala

(274 articles published)

Nicolas Ayala is a writer passionate about blockbusters and adaptations on the big screen. He loves everything about Marvel, DCEU, and goofy comedies. The older the movie, the better. When he’s not writing, he’s probably coming up with new ideas for future writing sessions. More from Nicolas Ayala







