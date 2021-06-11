Bruce Springsteen and The Killers announce their collaboration | Entertainment





Bruce Springsteen and The Killers will release a new collaboration. The 71-year-old singer has teamed up with Brandon Flowers and his band mates to work on a new project, which is due out “in a week or so.” He said: “This is [Brandon] and I with the band have done something that’s going to come out soon, in a week or so. I stayed busy. “ In addition to teaming up with the ‘Mr. Brightside stars The Boss recently spent time with John Mellencamp working on new music, and the “Thunder Road” hitmaker admits the couple have “become really close.” He said, “I worked on three songs from the Johns album and spent time in Indiana with him. “I really like John. He’s a great songwriter and I got really close and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a bit on his record.” Bruce also teased his fans that they will have something to look forward to this fall. Speaking on Sirius XMs E Street Radio, he added, “There are several things we are working on. “We have something coming out in the fall. “I have projects I’m working on. We’ve worked on a lot of things from the vault. I’ll leave that will be a surprise.” Comments on Bruce’s Killers collaboration came right after the group asked fans to guess which star they might work with. They wrote on Twitter: “We are announcing a murderous collaboration (pun intended) later this week, but you need to know who it is with. Be on the lookout for clues in future posts. The first 200 victims who guess correctly will receive early access to the video. Submit your proposal: http://thekillersmusic.com/guessthefeature (sic) “ But just five hours later, The Killers confessed that the collaboration was with Bruce, following his comments on the interview. They tweeted, “Looks like the cats are out of the bag. When the boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos