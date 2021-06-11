Entertainment
The assumption of the “best buttercup” of the competitor of “Wheel of Fortune” was quite wrong.
“Wheel of Fortune” fans can’t get enough of a competitor weird guess to a riddle.
Matt, who led with $ 9,900, drew surprise reactions on social media with his incorrect answer on Thursday night’s episode, which did not include the letters already posted on the board: “THE N_ _T _ _ N_ R _ T _ _ N. “
The real answer was “The Next Generation”. Matt’s guess?
“The best buttercup.”
Host Pat Sajak replied in disbelief, joking “Uh, no. Oddly, no.” Twitter users also expressed confusion.
“On @WheelofFortune last night, one of the contestants guessed the best buttercup, as an answer. Seriously?” user @darrelpullie tweeted alongside a clip from the episode.
“The best buttercup” … Matt. what are you looking at? “wrote user @Leesh__S.
“Not ONE letter in this word matched ‘buttercup’!”@Lillayyyy wrote.
Another user @wheelwatcha joked that “the best buttercup” sounded like “something a person might say when the anesthesia wears off”.
“The best buttercup? #Wheeloffortune @patsajak how didn’t you laugh out loud or make one of your hilarious faces?” user @Melroyvol joked.
Despite his hilarious blunder, Matt still won the game, taking home $ 23,350.
Pat Sajak:Fans of “Wheel of Fortune” are “floored”, left laughing at Sajak’s harsh exchange with the competitor
‘Wheel of Fortune’:Fans demand rule change after contestant loses on minor technicality
In April, another “Wheel of Fortune” moment was the subject of Twitter when a competitor lost the prize money over a technicality for including the word “and”.
With only two letters missing from the board, the candidate, named David, tried his luck at the puzzle, in the Catch of the day category, saying “sole, plaice, cod and catfish”.
Unfortunately, this was not technically correct, as the word “and” was not on the board.
Host Pat Sajak reiterated the strict rule to David before giving his answer, telling the candidate, “Don’t add anything,” when he said he would like to solve the puzzle. Another contestant, named Danielle, solved the problem at the next turn by saying the same series of words, but without any added conjunction.
“David did this thing that is so easy to do,” said the host. “He added an ‘and’.”
“Wheel of Fortune doesn’t have to be like this,” wrote one Twitter user@slashkevin, who posted a clip of the incident.
TV:Pat Sajak accidentally solves a puzzle during the “Wheel of Fortune” bonus round. Did you catch it?
Contributor: Charles Trépany
picture credit
