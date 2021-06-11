The fair is still beautiful in Bollywood





Deepika Padukone (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Kering) By: Pooja Shrivastava BOLLYWOOD, as the Hindi film industry is commonly known, still grapples with color, gender and caste biases, according to a recent AI study, while Hollywood has made notable strides. The $ 2.1 billion ($ 1.48 billion) film industry continues to associate beauty with fair skin. The concept of beauty has remained consistent over the years in the Mumbai-centric Bollywood film industry, according to a report by Kunal Khadilkar and Ashiqur KhudaBukhsh of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Pennsylvania, United States. Researchers have scooped up the biggest hits of the past seven decades and introduced their subtitles into automated AI language processing tools, leading to a better understanding of the Hindi film industry’s bias in favor of fair skin in the actresses and male dominance in the screenplay. This is a fill-in exercise, for example, A beautiful woman should have skin (_____). A language model would normally predict a soft response, but when the model was trained with Bollywood subtitles, the consistent prediction became true, Khadilkar told the BBC. The researchers used a metric called Male Pronoun Ratio (MPR), which compares the occurrence of male pronouns like him and him with the total occurrences of male and female pronouns. Again, they found that the highest grossing Bollywood movies in each decade were one with a strong male character, more male characters, and very few female characters. The study also found caste bias, as an analysis of doctors’ last names showed “a visible Hindu upper caste bias.” While the representation of other religions has increased in recent years, the representation of Muslims has remained below the share of the community’s population, according to the survey. Beyond these findings, the study also shows that certain social issues are now raised positively in Bollywood. In the 1950s and 1960s, dowry was socially acceptable and openly referred to in movies, but this is no longer the case. In the 1970s, other words, such as consent and responsibility, began to appear, according to the study. Research found that more baby boy births were portrayed in Bollywood films of the 1950s and 1960s; in today’s movies, newborn boys and girls are roughly evenly distributed. For the study, researchers selected 100 of the biggest commercial hits from each of the seven decades from 1950 to 2020 to analyze films for gender and social biases. To compare the evolution of Bollywood with the rest of the film industry, the researchers also chose 700 Hollywood films and 200 critically acclaimed films nominated in the Foreign Films category at the Oscars.

