Three quarters of The Expendables the cast is portrayed knowing that the good times will last forever. Photo: Bucci wins (Getty Images) In the '90s, there was no thrill more powerful than opening the doors to a Planet Hollywood wide, knowing that you were going to eat an overpriced burger under movie artifacts like jackets or a tall model Sylvester Stallone almost naked. The excitement generated by the chain at the time was so strong that the whole business seemed unstoppable. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Stallone, Demi Moore, and Bruce Willis had all invested money in the business. There were rumors that they could appear in one of its many locations at any time. Then, as Squire explains in a profile the birth of Planet Hollywood and its prolonged march to death, people stopped coming to the restaurant. Before detailing which channels are falling out of favor, the article explains exactly how big Planet Hollywood was. Among the many names of the biggest celebrities of the 90s to visit the restaurant, Squire describes the openings of places that came with lavish parties and bizarre views like Steven Seagal waving to crowds while riding an elephant or Whoopi Goldberg transported as Cleopatra. We learn that Nelson Mandela once ate in Manhattan with Danny Glover and Harry Belafonte that Stevie Wonder sometimes sang happy birthday with the waiters when he visited the chain. You might be wondering: how could a business with that kind of raw celebrity power fail? Well it turns out the food was so bad that people stopped coming back after already being once. The menu has never been great, mainly because the people involved had no passion for food (although Schwarzenegger wanted his mother's strudel recipe in early meetings). Stallone apparently didn't care much, saying in 1992 that he would be happy to have a meal in pill form because i just don't tend to chew a lot and because it doesn't suit my personality. Unsurprisingly, this approach to its menu did not make the restaurant attractive in the long run. Stocks fell in value and people just weren't going back to eat, the article said. In 1999, Angels The magazine reported that same-store sales, a critical factor in a restaurant's long-term success, fell 18% the year before. And the food only seemed to get worse. In 2000, Schwarzenegger sold his shares of Planet Hollywood and in 2007 only Stallone and Willis were still investing in the company (although a representative for Stallone denies that he is still involved these days.) Now, what's left of Planet Hollywood hangs over Guy Fieris' fiery shoulders culinary inventions and the hope that derivative hotels and resorts will move the business forward. To learn more about how it got to this point, read the rest of the article. more than Squire.

