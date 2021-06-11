Entertainment
7 most iconic cycling scenes in Bollywood
If you ask a stranger on the road about cycling, they’ll likely describe it as a healthy, low-impact exercise that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.
If you were to ask your grandparents or elders in your neighborhood about this hobby, they would probably tell you anecdotes of letter carriers, an emblematic figure of India at a time before the Internet, who carried and distributed letters from friends in their cycles. . and the family. And how they looked forward to one, just like we expect the food delivery men today.
However, if you ask us Bollywood fanatics then we will tell you about Aamir Khans big victory in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandars great cycling race, Saïra Banus bike ride with his gang of girls in Padosan, Bhashkor Banerjee bike tour through the streets of Calcutta, savoring street food and fresh air in Piku, Rajesh khanna inDakiya daak laya of Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoors bike ride in Jaanu Meri Jaan of Shaan, Anil Kapoors nostalgia on a cycle in 1942 (A love story) and (shirtless) Salman khan in his Concorde bike in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Read more: South Indian actor Vijay protests rising gasoline prices by bicycle; It’s time for Bollywood to take note
Hindi cinema and cycling have been best friends for as long as we can remember and since their friendship, cycling has become a metaphor for teenage love, high school rivalries and class dynamics.
Bollywood has given us a reason to celebrate bikes. From young love, big races, flirtations, social justice and competitions, the cycle was the symbol of a time when romance, friendship, drama and comedies continued to roll on a slow pair of wheels. and regular and before Lamborghini became synonymous with trend. of “coldness”.
Here are seven times Bollywood gave us icons on bikes:
1. The great cycling race in “Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar”
2. The gang of girls on their cycles in Padosan
3. Bhashkor Banerjee Cycle Tour through the streets of Kolkata
4. The iconic factor, Rajesh Khanna InDakiya Daak Laya of Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein
5. Amitabh Bacchan and Shashi Kapoors on their bike ride to Jaanu Meri Jaan from Shaan
6. Anil Kapoors Nostalgia on a cycle in 1942, a love story
7. Salman Khan and his Concorde bike in Maine Pyaar Kiya
Image credits: Google Images
Sources: CN traveler, Youtube, Bloggers
Find the blogger on @ sejalsejals38
This article is tagged under: Cycling, Benefits, of cycling, world bike day, world cycling day, Why should you indulge in cycling, is cycling good for you, Bollywood, Bollywood and cycling, Movies from Bollywood, Aamir Khan, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,great cycling race, Saïra Banu,Padosan, Bhashkor Banerjee,Piku, Rajesh Khanna, Dakiya daak laya, Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Jaanu Meri Jaan, Shaan, Anil Kapoor, A love story,Salman khan Concorde bike, Maine Pyaar Kiya, classic Bollywood movies
Other recommendations:
Famous Bollywood movies that started out as flops but ended up being super successful
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]