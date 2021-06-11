Betty skates in season 2





MORAN I am very keen to keep mental health issues less taboo as it reduces stigma and assumptions which can be very hurtful for people with mental illness. I have a story and plan to share it with the Jed Foundation, but I’m not talking about it yet because it hasn’t happened yet. [Laughs.] But it’s in the works. I took a break from doing these things called girls sessions for a while because Covid was really bad, a girl session is when I post a flyer like Open Skate, and then who wants to come comes. Lots of girls come from all over, and everyone is learning from each other. I think it’s better to be outside again, so I’m going to start doing girls’ sessions soon. RUSSELL I love Tony Hawk, he’s such a nice person and he’s so awesome. But when I was younger seeing people like him didn’t make me want to start skateboarding. The skateboarding world at the time was reserved for white men. The things that were announced to us and pushed, like long blonde hair, blue eyes, bald with tattoos, I didn’t see a place for myself there, and it’s disheartening when it’s somewhere. something that interests you and that you do not see anyone who looks like you in this area. So I just got down there. My love of skateboarding outweighed my fear of not fitting into the world of skateboarding. VINBERG I’m going to post my skate on Instagram. Social media is one of the main reasons that women’s skateboarding has lasted all these years, because kids in areas where there aren’t a lot of girls skating or skateboarders in general, they’ll see people online. and will feel connected to them. MOON BEAR I will restart the upload to YouTube. I was doing a kickflip challenge, and still haven’t finished it yet, but people were watching to see if I had it or not. I still have a few months to get it. So I will do my kickflips in 2021. LOVELACE For me, it’s just about connecting more with the community. Because things are very busy on my side, but I really try to make sure that I go out and skate and meet new people, be it boys or girls, whatever. Being in this atmosphere is why I am even here right now. I just think encouraging other girls and people who love to skate to do that if they want, I can teach them a bit. But it’s just for fun. VINBERG People sometimes tell us: you are not pros. And it’s like, why would we be pro skateboarders walking around? Were normal girls, and that’s OK. We don’t have to be the best of the best, and that’s not the point. Much of Betty just shows it.

