The Academy Museum to sell Lego Oscars, clothing inspired by the Wizard of Oz





The Academy Museum Shop at the Academy Film Museum will feature merchandise designed by costume designers Arianne Phillips and Ruth E. Carter, as well as a Lego Oscar statuette and ruby ​​coin purse. The retail space will be located in the lobby of the new Mid-Wilshire Museum, which is due to open on September 30. A line of jewelry developed by “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter and film jewelry designer Douriean Fletcher will feature gold – the museum’s gold cylinder glass mosaic tiles on the corner of Fairfax and Wilshire. Phillips (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) is the Creative Director of a “Wizard of Oz” inspired clothing collection, which includes t-shirts designed by Arjun Bhasin (“Life of Pi”), Sharen Davis (“Dreamgirls”) and Sandy Powell (“The Favorite”) Jeremy Scott will also provide Moschino “Wizard of Oz” clothing and accessories, including a ruby ​​handbag. Green fuse Spike Lee and his team at 40 Acres and a Mule have created items in collaboration with the director’s contributions to the Stories of Cinema exhibit while a collection of clothing and accessories inspired by “The Dark Crystal” is co- marked by Brain Dead x The Jim Henson Company. Amoeba Music organizes a selection of music and vinyl film soundtracks. Contributors also include Flores Lane, Konstantin Kakanias, Susan Kare, Modernica x Studio Ghibli, Wayne Perry and Poketo, the Bruce Lee and Saul Bass estates, the Gravillis graphic design agency and the production and concept designer I. Javier Ameijeiras. In addition to the store, the Renzo Piano-designed museum, located in the former May Company building, includes 5,000 square feet of exhibition space, two theaters, a restaurant, and public spaces.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos