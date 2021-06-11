Entertainment
The Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez story really has it all
Blink your eyes and you’d be missing out on an entire work of narrative non-fiction written on Jennifer lopez and Ben affleck this week. It’s like a Charles Dickens novel or the podcast Serial, in the sense that it is a series. You just have to follow.
Stories that emerged last week include the directing: Lopez is back in Miami from LA and highlight your abs! Setting the stakes: Jennifer garner would focus on the importance to Affleck of Remember the children! It’s love! They are soul mates! They want to take a great trip! No more directing: Lopez is moving to LA but will be bi-coastal, meaning also in the Hamptons sometimes this summer! She is looking for schools for her children on the West Coast! Plot: they discussed how they would handle the paparazzi, and Afflecks reported that the mantra on this is: This is what it is! Backstory: Afflecks Dad, Timothy, commented on the relationship. (Well! Call your dad!) Affleck was in a casino with his mom, Guadalupe Rodrguez. What? Okay!
They were on the set of an indefinite Affleck Project (His oceans One billion, right? Must it be?) In Las Vegas. Slot machines were in the background. Here I have to quote directly from page six, because I haven’t fully digested it: It’s not clear whether Rodrguez, who has already won $ 2.4 million at an Atlantic City casino and has been described as a great gamer by none other than J .Lo herself, is involved in the project. Lopez, 51, was not spotted on set. Ever since Affleck’s dad got involved, Lopez’s mom had to do it too. Its only fair.
They love to play together and have done so in the past. Ben got the opportunity to work in Vegas this week and she went out, a the source said E! New. Find yourself a man who will activate your mother’s hobbies, I guess.
Anyway, in the meantime, here’s that little bit of cold water on the set, that this crazy dash of a story maybe needs. Garner doesn’t want to get involved. She’s moved on completely, a source said on where Garners’ head is believed to be. She continues to focus on her children and that is her priority. When the kids are with Ben, she hopes that is her priority too. What he does the rest of the time is not his problem. She did all she could to foster a good relationship between Ben and the children. But she won’t get involved with who he’s dating or his private life.
It’s still hard to say what kind of novel this is going to be. Or maybe it’s something more for the stage? So far it’s a romance, sure, but a comedy or a tragedy, we just don’t know that yet. It sort of sounds like the only story that takes place in the celebrity landscape. The sheer volume that comes out of the Greek choir’s fire hose simply keeps us riveted. And people say no one reads anymore!
More great stories from Vanity Show
What is Naomi Osakas’ job, really?
Did Paying Ransom For A Stolen Magritte Painting Inadvertently Fund Terrorism?
YA Author AS King has lost her child. Now she hopes to save more
First comes the pandemic divorce, then the summer of breasts
After the BBC’s apology, how should we think about this explosive interview with Princess Diana? A shipwreck, a Montauk mystery, and the class divide that still defines the Hamptons
William and Kates High Stakes Tour in Scotland
The best swimwear, just in time for summer
From the archive: Queen Elizabeths Most Faithful subjects
Subscribe to Royale watch newsletter to receive all the chatter from Kensington Palace and beyond.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]ulletin.com