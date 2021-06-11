The Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez story really has it all

Blink your eyes and you’d be missing out on an entire work of narrative non-fiction written on Jennifer lopez and Ben affleck this week. It’s like a Charles Dickens novel or the podcast Serial, in the sense that it is a series. You just have to follow.

Stories that emerged last week include the directing: Lopez is back in Miami from LA and highlight your abs! Setting the stakes: Jennifer garner would focus on the importance to Affleck of Remember the children! It’s love! They are soul mates! They want to take a great trip! No more directing: Lopez is moving to LA but will be bi-coastal, meaning also in the Hamptons sometimes this summer! She is looking for schools for her children on the West Coast! Plot: they discussed how they would handle the paparazzi, and Afflecks reported that the mantra on this is: This is what it is! Backstory: Afflecks Dad, Timothy, commented on the relationship. (Well! Call your dad!) Affleck was in a casino with his mom, Guadalupe Rodrguez. What? Okay!

They were on the set of an indefinite Affleck Project (His oceans One billion, right? Must it be?) In Las Vegas. Slot machines were in the background. Here I have to quote directly from page six, because I haven’t fully digested it: It’s not clear whether Rodrguez, who has already won $ 2.4 million at an Atlantic City casino and has been described as a great gamer by none other than J .Lo herself, is involved in the project. Lopez, 51, was not spotted on set. Ever since Affleck’s dad got involved, Lopez’s mom had to do it too. Its only fair.

They love to play together and have done so in the past. Ben got the opportunity to work in Vegas this week and she went out, a the source said E! New. Find yourself a man who will activate your mother’s hobbies, I guess.

Anyway, in the meantime, here’s that little bit of cold water on the set, that this crazy dash of a story maybe needs. Garner doesn’t want to get involved. She’s moved on completely, a source said on where Garners’ head is believed to be. She continues to focus on her children and that is her priority. When the kids are with Ben, she hopes that is her priority too. What he does the rest of the time is not his problem. She did all she could to foster a good relationship between Ben and the children. But she won’t get involved with who he’s dating or his private life.

It’s still hard to say what kind of novel this is going to be. Or maybe it’s something more for the stage? So far it’s a romance, sure, but a comedy or a tragedy, we just don’t know that yet. It sort of sounds like the only story that takes place in the celebrity landscape. The sheer volume that comes out of the Greek choir’s fire hose simply keeps us riveted. And people say no one reads anymore!

More great stories from Vanity Show

What is Naomi Osakas’ job, really?

Did Paying Ransom For A Stolen Magritte Painting Inadvertently Fund Terrorism?

YA Author AS King has lost her child. Now she hopes to save more

First comes the pandemic divorce, then the summer of breasts

After the BBC’s apology, how should we think about this explosive interview with Princess Diana? A shipwreck, a Montauk mystery, and the class divide that still defines the Hamptons

William and Kates High Stakes Tour in Scotland

The best swimwear, just in time for summer

From the archive: Queen Elizabeths Most Faithful subjects

Subscribe to Royale watch newsletter to receive all the chatter from Kensington Palace and beyond.