Bollywood Roundup: Aparshakti Khurana, Dilip Kumar, Kajal Pisal, and more …

Aparshakti Khurana releases Asees Kaur’s new song “Aaya jado da”

Bombay– Aparshakti Khurana is featured in the music video for Asees Kaur’s new song “Aaya jado da” with Parul Gulati. Aparshakti posted the song to Instagram on Friday.

The song written and composed by Nirmaan was launched by Aparshakti on Instagram. Without saying too much, he simply wrote in the caption: “#Ayajadoda”.

The actor recently announced that he and his wife Akriti are expecting their first child. He had uploaded a photo kissing his wife’s baby bump. He captioned the photo as follows: “Lockdown main kam toh expand ho nahi paya toh humein laga family hi expand kar lete hain (no increase in work during lockdown, so we thought about expanding the family) #PreggerAlert “he wrote.

On the work side, the actor will be seen in the film “Helmet” alongside Pranutan and the series “Stardust”.

Dilip Kumar released from hospital

Bombay– Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar was released from Hinduja Hospital in Khar on Friday, his fans informed on his official Twitter account. The actor was admitted on June 6 after experiencing shortness of breath.

A tweet on the microblogging site read, “With your love and affection, and prayers, Dilip Saab is coming home from the hospital. The infinite mercy and goodness of God through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr Arun Shah and the whole Hinduja Khar team. –Faisal Farooqui #DilipKumar #healthupdate. “

The lead actor’s wife, actress Saira Banu, was seen with him as she left the hospital. She previously asked fans not to believe the rumors of her death. In a note posted to Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account a few days ago, she said: “In recent days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, was not feeling well and was recovering in a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank you all for keeping it in your prayers and for all the love and affection. The health of my husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab is stable and the doctors assured me that he should be out soon.

Urging netizens not to pay attention to rumors, the actress further wrote: “I urge you not to believe rumors. As I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I pray that the Almighty will keep you all safe and healthy during this pandemic. “

It was the second time in a month that Dilip Kumar had been hospitalized.

Kajal Pisal wants to return to establish recovery after Covid

Bombay– Actress Kajal Pisal, who was recently seen on “Naagin 5” and “Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya”, is eager to return to the set. The actress was down with Covid in April, which impacted her schedule and she was unable to take on new projects.

“I have fully recovered from Covid-19 and can’t wait to start filming and start an interesting new show. I have started auditioning and hope to join a new show as soon as possible, ”Kajal said.

The actress is also open to working on digital platforms. “After being a part of the TV screen for a decade now, I want to make my debut on the digital platform. While recovering from Covid, I became addicted to certain shows on OTT. They are practical and one can easily identify oneself. As an artist, I have been influenced to do real roles that are so beautifully scripted, ”she emphasizes.

She adds: “Most of the time on television we play similar roles. If you are playing a positive role then you are still too ‘bichari’ (the victim) and if you are playing something gray then it is just too evil. In this regard, OTT as a platform gives you the ability to play normal characters. They are neither very bad nor too innocent. They look fun and also challenge the actors.

Kajal is known for her roles in television series such as “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” and “Saath Nibhana Saathiya” among others.

Bhumi Pednekar works on post-Covid endurance

Bombay– Actress Bhumi Pednekar is working on her stamina after recovering from Covid-19.

Bhumi displays a post-workout glow in a photo on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a sports bra and yoga pants.

“Building endurance after Covid is difficult but I love it! #happy #grateful #strong ”, Bhumi captioned the image.

The actress recently announced that she will star alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, “Raksha Bandhan”.

She also has “Badhaai Do” with Rajkummar Rao and “Mr Lele” with Vicky Kaushal lined up for the release.

Ileana D’Cruz stretches weekend

Bombay– Actress Ileana D’Cruz is already in the mood for her chill-out weekend, going through her new Instagram post on Friday.

In an image she posted from a photoshoot, the actress is seen stretching her back as if preparing to relax. She is wearing a beautiful ivory cutout blouse associated with a shirt.

“Stretching until the end of the week,” she captioned.

Ileana’s last release was the digital film “The Big Bull” starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the 1992 securities scam.

We will see her next in “Unfair N Lovely”, a comedic version of India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and stars Ileana facing off against Randeep Hooda. (IANS)