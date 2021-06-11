TV actress and internet sensation Avneet Kaur enjoys experimenting with fashion styles. Whether Indian or Western, she always adds her own element to the outfit. Recently, the actress posted an Instagram reel where she can be seen styling her outfit.
In the video, the actress was seen wearing a basic pink turtleneck top which she adorned with green flared pants which she then paired the look with a pink jacket. She accessorized it with white sneakers and a pink bob. She then also opted for a neon green bag, doing the color blocking perfectly.
Keeping her makeup minimal and subtle, she pulled her hair back into a ponytail as she posed for the camera.
On the job front, Avneet Kaur was last seen in a music video Kinne Salon Baad alongside Rohan Mehra.
Also Read: Avneet Kaur Sets Strong OOTD Goals In New Instagram Reel On Song Dua Lipas Levitating
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.